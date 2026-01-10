Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Sleepless Nights For Bangladesh Cricketers': Najmul Hossain On T20 World Cup Row

'Sleepless Nights For Bangladesh Cricketers': Najmul Hossain On T20 World Cup Row

Hossain admitted that the players are often "acting" to maintain a professional facade while dealing with significant emotional stress.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

Bangladesh's Test captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has provided a raw and sobering look into the mental toll that off-field controversies and intense public scrutiny have taken on the national team.

Speaking candidly during the early stages of 2026, Shanto admitted that the players are often "acting" to maintain a professional facade while dealing with significant emotional stress.

"First of all, if you look at our World Cup results, we've never really played consistently good cricket. Last year, we did play well, but there were even better opportunities, and we couldn't capitalise on them. But you'll see that something always happens before every World Cup. I can say this from my experience of three World Cups - it does have an effect," Najmul told reporters bluntly on Friday.

"Now, we act as if nothing affects us, that we are fully professional cricketers. You guys also understand that we are acting - it's not easy," he said

"I feel that players still try to keep those distractions aside and perform for the team. Of course, it would be better if these things didn't happen, but this is partly beyond our control," he said.

"I don't know the details of how it happened, or how it could have been controlled. Still, I'd say that even acting in such circumstances (is difficult)," he said.

"With the right mindset if we go to the World Cup and play anywhere, we should focus on how to do our best for the team," he said.

Najmul said he was deeply distressed by the social media post made by Bangladesh Cricket Board director M Najmul Islam targeting former captain Tamim Iqbal. The BCB director faced criticism from various quarters after referring to Tamim as an “Indian agent.”

"Very sad, very sad because such comments were made about a cricketer - a former captain, and in my opinion one of Bangladesh's most successful cricketers whom we grew up watching," said the Test captain.

"As players, we expect respect - whether someone is a former captain, a regular player, successful or not. At the end of the day, a cricketer hopes for respect," he said.

"What hurts most is that the cricket board is supposed to be our guardian. We expect them to protect us. As a player, I cannot accept such a comment," he said.

"Parents should correct you at home, not in front of everyone. So such a comment from someone who is supposed to be our guardian is very difficult to accept. I completely reject it as a player," he concluded.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket Najmul Hossain T20 World Cup 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
India
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Cities
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget