'Sleepless Nights For Bangladesh Cricketers': Najmul Hossain On T20 World Cup Row

Bangladesh's Test captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has provided a raw and sobering look into the mental toll that off-field controversies and intense public scrutiny have taken on the national team.

Speaking candidly during the early stages of 2026, Shanto admitted that the players are often "acting" to maintain a professional facade while dealing with significant emotional stress.

"First of all, if you look at our World Cup results, we've never really played consistently good cricket. Last year, we did play well, but there were even better opportunities, and we couldn't capitalise on them. But you'll see that something always happens before every World Cup. I can say this from my experience of three World Cups - it does have an effect," Najmul told reporters bluntly on Friday.

"Now, we act as if nothing affects us, that we are fully professional cricketers. You guys also understand that we are acting - it's not easy," he said

"I feel that players still try to keep those distractions aside and perform for the team. Of course, it would be better if these things didn't happen, but this is partly beyond our control," he said.

"I don't know the details of how it happened, or how it could have been controlled. Still, I'd say that even acting in such circumstances (is difficult)," he said.

"With the right mindset if we go to the World Cup and play anywhere, we should focus on how to do our best for the team," he said.

Najmul said he was deeply distressed by the social media post made by Bangladesh Cricket Board director M Najmul Islam targeting former captain Tamim Iqbal. The BCB director faced criticism from various quarters after referring to Tamim as an “Indian agent.”

"Very sad, very sad because such comments were made about a cricketer - a former captain, and in my opinion one of Bangladesh's most successful cricketers whom we grew up watching," said the Test captain.

"As players, we expect respect - whether someone is a former captain, a regular player, successful or not. At the end of the day, a cricketer hopes for respect," he said.

"What hurts most is that the cricket board is supposed to be our guardian. We expect them to protect us. As a player, I cannot accept such a comment," he said.

"Parents should correct you at home, not in front of everyone. So such a comment from someone who is supposed to be our guardian is very difficult to accept. I completely reject it as a player," he concluded.