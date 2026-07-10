'Sir' Title In Cricket: Which Indian Cricketers Have Been Honoured And Who Awards It?

If you've followed cricket over the years, you've probably noticed that some legendary players have the title 'Sir' before their names. Australian great Sir Don Bradman and former England captain Sir Alastair Cook are among the most famous examples.

The title often sparks curiosity among fans, especially since Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also popularly referred to as 'Sir Jadeja'. But is Jadeja officially a 'Sir'? And can Indian cricketers receive this prestigious honour? Here's everything you need to know.

Who Awards 'Sir' Title in Cricket?

The title 'Sir' is not a cricket award but a Knighthood, one of the highest honours conferred by the British monarchy. It is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to various fields, including sport, public service, science and the arts.

Several legendary cricketers have been knighted for their outstanding achievements and services to the game. In 2025, former England fast bowler James Anderson also received a Knighthood, joining an elite list of cricketing greats.

Can Only British Cricketers Receive It?

Not necessarily. While the honour is conferred by the British monarch, it is not limited to players from England. Several Commonwealth realms - including Australia, New Zealand and Canada - recognize the British monarch as their Head of State. As a result, distinguished citizens of these countries, including cricketers, can also be awarded a Knighthood and use the title 'Sir'.

This is why Australian legend Don Bradman was officially known as Sir Don Bradman, despite not being English.

Can Indian Cricketers Be Awarded Title 'Sir'?

The answer is no.

India became a sovereign republic after adopting its Constitution in 1950 and does not recognize the British monarch as its Head of State. Consequently, Indian citizens, including cricketers, are not eligible to receive the British Knighthood that carries the title 'Sir'.

As for Ravindra Jadeja, the nickname 'Sir Jadeja' is purely unofficial. The title gained popularity after former India captain MS Dhoni humorously referred to him as 'Sir Jadeja' in social media posts and memes. Since then, fans have affectionately continued using the nickname.

So, while 'Sir Jadeja' remains one of cricket's most popular nicknames, it is not an official title or state honour.