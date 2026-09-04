Watch: Shubman Gill’s 'Uncle' Moment With Virat Kohli's Son Akaay Goes Viral

The bond between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli has become one of the most admired relationships in Indian cricket. Gill has openly spoken about looking up to Kohli as an idol and mentor, while their camaraderie has regularly caught the attention of fans. However, the Indian captain recently found himself being given an entirely different connection to Kohli - that of an ‘uncle’ to the former India captain’s son, Akaay.

A funny Instagram reel recently went viral after it jokingly introduced Gill as Akaay's uncle. The post quickly attracted plenty of reactions from cricket fans, and Gill himself decided to play along with the joke.

The comedy video features a content creator pretending to be Akaay’s school teacher. In the fictional scenario, the teacher asks Akaay to bring his parents, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, to school the next day as punishment for a minor mistake. The creator then adds an unexpected twist, telling the toddler to bring his 'uncle' Shubman Gill as well.

Shubman Gill appeared to enjoy the joke and left a comment on the reel while tagging Kohli. “bhai dw I gotchu” (Brother, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered), he wrote.

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He ain't gonna reply Gill bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/rJsNktEJ6l — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) September 3, 2026

The playful exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, with Shubman Gill’s response adding another layer to the light-hearted interaction. Supporters enjoyed seeing the friendly equation between the two cricketers, and the comment section was soon filled with jokes and reactions celebrating their camaraderie.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli could soon be seen together on the cricket field again, with India scheduled to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series beginning September 27.

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