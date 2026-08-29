WATCH: Shubman Gill Turns Heads With Luxury Mercedes Drive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill seen driving a luxury blue Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.

Video emerged after Gill led India to 1-0 Test series win.

Despite recent form, Gill boasts impressive overall Test career statistics.

Shubman Gill Mercedes: Shubman Gill has found himself in the spotlight away from the cricket field after a video appearing to show the India captain driving a striking blue luxury car began circulating widely on social media. Gill can be seen behind the wheel, with another man seated beside him, as the eye-catching vehicle draws plenty of attention. The car appears to be a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, one of the German manufacturer's high-performance models.

Shubman Gill driving his new Mercedes in the free time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/83h1CqgyMw August 29, 2026

Online information suggests that some AMG GT variants can cost around Rs 3-4 crore on-road in India, although the exact price depends on the version and specifications.

Gill's Luxury Car Video Goes Viral

The footage has surfaced shortly after Gill's involvement in India's Sri Lanka tour. The right-hander captained India in the Test series, with the visitors eventually securing a 1-0 result.

While the viral clip has generated plenty of discussion around the India star's car, Gill's recent time on the field was considerably less productive with the bat.

Read More: Joe Root Dethrones Ricky Ponting! England Star Breaks Major Test Record

Across the two Tests in Sri Lanka, he made 16 and eight in the first innings before producing a half-century in one of the second innings. His three innings yielded 74 runs in total.

India Captain's Recent Test Numbers

Despite the relatively modest return in Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill has already built an impressive record in Test cricket.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 43 Tests, featuring in 77 innings. He has accumulated 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His highest Test score remains an imposing 269, highlighting the batting ability that has made him one of India's key players in the format.

Gill's numbers also underline why his recent performances cannot be judged solely on the Sri Lanka series. He has already produced several major innings during his Test career and remains an important part of India's plans across formats.