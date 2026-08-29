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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shubman Gill Turns Heads With Luxury Mercedes Drive

WATCH: Shubman Gill Turns Heads With Luxury Mercedes Drive

Shubman Gill has gone viral after a video appearing to show the India captain driving a blue Mercedes supercar surfaced on social media.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill seen driving a luxury blue Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.
  • Video emerged after Gill led India to 1-0 Test series win.
  • Despite recent form, Gill boasts impressive overall Test career statistics.

Shubman Gill Mercedes: Shubman Gill has found himself in the spotlight away from the cricket field after a video appearing to show the India captain driving a striking blue luxury car began circulating widely on social media. Gill can be seen behind the wheel, with another man seated beside him, as the eye-catching vehicle draws plenty of attention. The car appears to be a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, one of the German manufacturer's high-performance models.

Online information suggests that some AMG GT variants can cost around Rs 3-4 crore on-road in India, although the exact price depends on the version and specifications.

Gill's Luxury Car Video Goes Viral

The footage has surfaced shortly after Gill's involvement in India's Sri Lanka tour. The right-hander captained India in the Test series, with the visitors eventually securing a 1-0 result.

While the viral clip has generated plenty of discussion around the India star's car, Gill's recent time on the field was considerably less productive with the bat.

Read More: Joe Root Dethrones Ricky Ponting! England Star Breaks Major Test Record

Across the two Tests in Sri Lanka, he made 16 and eight in the first innings before producing a half-century in one of the second innings. His three innings yielded 74 runs in total.

India Captain's Recent Test Numbers

Despite the relatively modest return in Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill has already built an impressive record in Test cricket.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 43 Tests, featuring in 77 innings. He has accumulated 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His highest Test score remains an imposing 269, highlighting the batting ability that has made him one of India's key players in the format.

Gill's numbers also underline why his recent performances cannot be judged solely on the Sri Lanka series. He has already produced several major innings during his Test career and remains an important part of India's plans across formats.

Frequently Asked Questions

What luxury car was Shubman Gill seen driving?

Shubman Gill was captured on video driving a striking blue luxury car. The vehicle appears to be a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, a high-performance model.

What is the estimated cost of a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in India?

Online information suggests some AMG GT variants can cost around Rs 3-4 crore on-road in India. The exact price depends on the specific version and specifications.

How did Shubman Gill perform in the recent Sri Lanka Test series?

Gill captained India to a 1-0 series win, but his batting was less productive. He scored 16, 8, and a half-century across three innings, totaling 74 runs.

What is Shubman Gill's overall Test cricket record?

Gill has played 43 Tests, accumulating 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47. His record includes 11 centuries, nine fifties, and a highest score of 269.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes Shubman Gill WTC India VS Sri Lanka
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