Shubman Gill Tops ICC ODI Rankings: Check Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Positions

India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27 and concluding on October 3. Ahead of the series, there is considerable interest in the squad, particularly over the possible inclusion of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

India will enter the series after losing the three-match ODI series in England 1-2. However, the latest ICC ODI batting rankings offer plenty of encouragement, with three Indian batters occupying positions inside the world's top four.

Shubman Gill currently holds the No. 1 position, while senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are ranked third and fourth respectively.

Shubman Gill Holds No. 1 spot

Shubman Gill sits at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings with 801 rating points. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is second after Gill recently moved past him to claim the No. 1 position.

The Indian opener has also been the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2026. He has accumulated 561 runs from eight innings, including one century and five half-centuries.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Top Four

Virat Kohli remains third in the rankings, while Rohit Sharma occupies fourth place. Their presence alongside Gill means India has three representatives among the top four ODI batters in the world.

Shreyas Iyer is the next-highest-ranked Indian batsman at No. 12th, while KL Rahul is placed 17th. Pakistan's Babar Azam currently occupies sixth position.

Top Seven ODI Batsmen

Shubman Gill - India

Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

Virat Kohli - India

Rohit Sharma - India

Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

Babar Azam - Pakistan

Joe Root - England

Only Five Indians In Top 50

Despite having three batsmen in the top four, India has only five players inside the top 50 of the ICC ODI batting rankings. Gill is first, followed by Kohli at No. 3, Rohit at No. 4, Year at No. 12 and Rahul at No. 17.

India's representation is comparatively limited in the bowling rankings as well. Kuldeep Yadav is currently the only Indian bowler inside the ICC ODI top 10, occupying the 10th position.