Watch: Shubman Gill Shows Sundar Pichai How To Nail Perfect Pull Shot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a convergence of sporting brilliance and tech leadership, Indian cricket star Shubman Gill and Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a stage on Friday at Google’s Gurugram office. While the visit was part of Pichai’s tour for India AI Impact Summit, the conversation took a fascinating turn toward the mechanics of cricket when Gill demonstrated the intricacies of his signature pull shot.

Watch Gill Explaining Sundar The Physics Of Playing Late

Holding a bat and addressing a hypothetical short-pitched delivery, Gill broke down how he generates power even when he isn’t in the "textbook" position. He explained that while the ideal pull shot involves fully extended arms for maximum control, real-game scenarios often demand a more instinctive approach.

Watch Post

🚨 Shubman Gill teaching Sundar Pichai how to play pull shot, he is explaining like a professional coach. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/eRKY4zkK75 — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) February 21, 2026

"Basically, what I was trying to say is when you're playing a pull shot, your arms need to be extended. That’s how you meet the ball in full control," Gill told the audience, which included a captivated Pichai. "But when you are late... you realize you can't extend your arms. And then you just use your wrists and your hip to generate that power."

Gill further revealed that while no player intentionally practices getting late on a ball, his personal preference for playing the ball late has allowed him to develop this unique wrist-and-hip-driven power source.

A Meeting of Global Icons

The interaction highlight comes as Gill prepares to lead the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 campaign, with the team currently undergoing a pre-season camp in Nathdwara. Pichai, a known cricket enthusiast, expressed his delight at meeting the Indian Test and ODI captain, sharing a selfie with Gill and Google employees on Instagram.

"My favorite part of traveling anywhere is spending time with Googlers around the world. Even more true when Shubman Gill is there too," Pichai wrote, thanking the Google India team for the warm reception. The event also touched upon broader themes of India’s technological trajectory and the US-India partnership in AI, which Pichai described as being on the "cusp of an era of hyper progress".