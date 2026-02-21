Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Shubman Gill Shows Sundar Pichai How To Nail Perfect Pull Shot

Shubman Gill turns a tech meetup into a masterclass, explaining to Google CEO Sundar Pichai how he masters the pull shot. The Google CEO and audience were both left mesmerized by Shubhman's coaching.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a convergence of sporting brilliance and tech leadership, Indian cricket star Shubman Gill and Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a stage on Friday at Google’s Gurugram office. While the visit was part of Pichai’s tour for India AI Impact Summit, the conversation took a fascinating turn toward the mechanics of cricket when Gill demonstrated the intricacies of his signature pull shot.

Watch Gill Explaining Sundar The Physics Of Playing Late

Holding a bat and addressing a hypothetical short-pitched delivery, Gill broke down how he generates power even when he isn’t in the "textbook" position. He explained that while the ideal pull shot involves fully extended arms for maximum control, real-game scenarios often demand a more instinctive approach.

Watch Post

"Basically, what I was trying to say is when you're playing a pull shot, your arms need to be extended. That’s how you meet the ball in full control," Gill told the audience, which included a captivated Pichai. "But when you are late... you realize you can't extend your arms. And then you just use your wrists and your hip to generate that power."

Gill further revealed that while no player intentionally practices getting late on a ball, his personal preference for playing the ball late has allowed him to develop this unique wrist-and-hip-driven power source.

A Meeting of Global Icons

The interaction highlight comes as Gill prepares to lead the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 campaign, with the team currently undergoing a pre-season camp in Nathdwara. Pichai, a known cricket enthusiast, expressed his delight at meeting the Indian Test and ODI captain, sharing a selfie with Gill and Google employees on Instagram.

"My favorite part of traveling anywhere is spending time with Googlers around the world. Even more true when Shubman Gill is there too," Pichai wrote, thanking the Google India team for the warm reception. The event also touched upon broader themes of India’s technological trajectory and the US-India partnership in AI, which Pichai described as being on the "cusp of an era of hyper progress".

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met at Google's Gurugram office?

Indian cricket star Shubman Gill met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google's Gurugram office.

What did Shubman Gill explain to Sundar Pichai?

Shubman Gill demonstrated the intricacies of his pull shot, explaining how he generates power even when not in the textbook position, using wrists and hips.

Why was Sundar Pichai in India?

Sundar Pichai was in India as part of his tour for the India AI Impact Summit.

What is Shubman Gill preparing for?

Shubman Gill is preparing to lead the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 campaign and is currently at a pre-season camp.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubhman Gill Sundar Pichai AI Impact Summit
