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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Shubman Gill Stuns Reporter With 'Main Toh Hoon Hi Nahi' Answer

Watch: Shubman Gill Stuns Reporter With 'Main Toh Hoon Hi Nahi' Answer

Ahead of IND vs WI first T20I, Shubman Gill was asked about India's gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)

India batter Shubman Gill gave a rather straightforward response when asked about the national team's T20I preparations, leaving the journalist with an unexpected answer.

Gill, who leads India in Tests and ODIs, is currently not part of the T20I squad. His recent form in the shortest format has seen him fall out of the selectors' plans, although he remains a key figure in India's Test and ODI setups. His performances in the 50-over format, in particular, continue to highlight his value, with an unbeaten 223 against West Indies in the recently completed ODI series underlining his credentials.

While India's ODI team was involved in the home series against West Indies, the T20I squad was representing the country at Asian Games in Japan. India successfully defended its men's cricket gold medal at the continental event. The team has now returned and is preparing for a five-match T20I series against West Indies, with the opening game scheduled for Tuesday.

Ahead of IND vs WI first T20I, Gill was asked about India's gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games. He congratulated the team and his teammates before the journalist turned the conversation towards the upcoming T20I series.

Gill's response was simple and direct:

"T20 mein main toh hoon hi nahi." In English, he meant that he is not part of the T20I team at present.

Shubman Gill last played a T20I for India against South Africa in December 2025. Since then, his focus has largely been on the longer formats. He recently enjoyed an excellent ODI series against West Indies, scoring 334 runs in three matches as India secured a 2-1 series victory. His performances earned him the Player of the Series award.

After India's defeat in the third ODI, Gill acknowledged that there were still areas requiring improvement. He felt India had been in control for much of the game but believed the loss of overs and the conditions allowed West Indies to make a late comeback.

Published at : 06 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill IND Vs WI
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