Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma Shine As ICC Announces Player Of The Month Winners

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and women's team batter Shafali Verma have been named the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Players of the Month for September. While Gill earned the men's award following a remarkable run of form in ODIs against the West Indies, Shafali claimed the women's honour, adding another accolade to her growing list of achievements.

For Shafali, this is the second time she has received the monthly award, having previously won it in November last year. She played a crucial role in India's historic triumph at the Women's ODI World Cup on home soil during that period.

Shubman Gill's Outstanding ODI Run

Shubman Gill produced a series of exceptional performances in India's first two ODIs against the West Indies, both played in September. The Indian captain accumulated 333 runs across the two matches, registering a century in the opener before delivering a spectacular double-century in the second game. India won both encounters.

In the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, Gill scored 110 off 108 deliveries while chasing a target of 295. India completed the chase in 41.4 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

The second ODI in Guwahati saw the West Indies post a formidable 405 after batting first. Gill then led India's response with an unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls, helping the team reach the target in 43.3 overs.

His double-century stood out as the highlight of the series, further underlining his ability to dominate opposition bowling and anchor a demanding chase.

Shafali Verma Reacts To Her Second ICC Award

Shafali was equally delighted to receive the recognition again. The Indian batter said contributing to the team's success in major tournaments had made the achievement particularly meaningful.

“It is a great honor to win the ICC Player of the Month award again. Playing a part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games was deeply satisfying. Winning this award has made those two victories even more special,” Shafali said.

The award recognises Shafali's contributions to Indian cricket, while Gill's selection reflects his prolific performances against the West Indies. Both players have earned individual recognition for their efforts, giving Indian cricket a double reason to celebrate.