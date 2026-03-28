Shubman Gill's New Mumbai Apartment: Luxury, Location, And Price Revealed

Shubman Gill has reportedly made a major real estate investment ahead of the 2026 season of Indian Premier League, purchasing a luxury apartment in Juhu - one of Mumbai’s most upscale neighborhoods known for housing several celebrities. Reports indicate that he spent a big amount on stamp duty and registration alone, with the property still under construction and expected to be completed by August 2029.

Price and Key Details of Gill’s Apartment

As per reports, the stylish apartment has been acquired from Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle, a company associated with actor Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani. For the transaction, Shubman Gill reportedly paid around ₹1.24 crore as stamp duty, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The property is valued at approximately ₹20.7 crore and spans 3,369 square feet. Located on Juhu-Tara Road, the apartment sits on the 12th floor of the building.

Building Highlights

The residential project will feature 19 floors, including a basement and podium level for parking. Interestingly, the building will house only 14 apartments, offering a mix of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 4 BHK units, and duplexes - designed to provide spacious and premium living.

Gill Set to Return to Action

On the cricketing front, Shubman Gill will soon be seen leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. The team begins its campaign on March 31 against Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The match will also feature Shreyas Iyer, setting up an exciting contest.

With Gill returning to action after a break, fans will be keenly watching his performance both as a captain and a key batter.

As of the beginning of IPL 2026 season, Shubman Gill has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier openers. Leading the Gujarat Titans, Gill has amassed over 3,200 runs across his IPL career with an impressive average hovering around 38.

His breakout 2023 season remains a gold standard, where he struck 890 runs, including three centuries, to claim the Orange Cap. Known for his elegant stroke play and high strike rate, he currently boasts 4 centuries and over 20 half-centuries. At just 26, Gill is rapidly climbing the all-time charts, proving to be a consistent match-winner in the powerplay.