Shubman Gill's Like On 'Chapri Pant' Reel Triggers Rift Speculation - Watch Reel

Social media is currently abuzz with rumors of a potential rift between two of India’s young leaders, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. The duo has often displayed strong camaraderie in the national team, but recent online activity and on-field body language during IPL 2026 have left fans questioning their relationship.

Here is the breakdown of the situation following recent GT vs LSG clash.

Controversial Instagram "Like"

The spark for latest round of speculation came from Shubman Gill’s activity on Instagram. Fans spotted Gujarat Titans captain "liking" a reel that reportedly mocked Rishabh Pant. The reel allegedly used derogatory language (referring to Pant as a "chapri") and criticized his recent performances and leadership style at LSG.

Fans of Lucknow Super Giants captain were quick to notice the interaction, leading to a wave of criticism against Gill for supporting disparaging content about a fellow teammate and national deputy.

Watch Viral Reel

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Tension During Handshake

Adding to the social media fire was a viral clip from the post-match handshakes after LSG vs GT match on April 12, 2026.

Observers pointed out that Shubman Gill appeared to give Rishabh Pant a "cold shoulder" or a very formal, brief handshake without any of their usual banter or smiles. Some reports suggest the friction might stem from India's leadership hierarchy, as both are seen as top contenders to succeed Rohit Sharma across formats.

History of Banter or Something More?

Recent events look tense, but just a few months ago during the 2025 Test Series between India and England, the two were heard on the stump mic sharing a lighthearted moment:

"Pehle hi mat decide kar kuch bhi (Don't decide anything in advance)," Pant had told Gill during a partnership, showing a deep strategic understanding.

However, the "stiff" body language during the IPL - where both are leading rival franchises - suggests that the high-pressure tournament might be taking a toll on their friendship.