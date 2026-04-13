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HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill's Like On 'Chapri Pant' Reel Triggers Rift Speculation - Watch Reel

Shubman Gill's Like On 'Chapri Pant' Reel Triggers Rift Speculation - Watch Reel

Fans noticed Gujarat Titans captain “liking” a reel that was said to take a dig at Rishabh Pant.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

Social media is currently abuzz with rumors of a potential rift between two of India’s young leaders, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. The duo has often displayed strong camaraderie in the national team, but recent online activity and on-field body language during IPL 2026 have left fans questioning their relationship.

Here is the breakdown of the situation following recent GT vs LSG clash.

Controversial Instagram "Like"

The spark for latest round of speculation came from Shubman Gill’s activity on Instagram. Fans spotted Gujarat Titans captain "liking" a reel that reportedly mocked Rishabh Pant. The reel allegedly used derogatory language (referring to Pant as a "chapri") and criticized his recent performances and leadership style at LSG.

Fans of Lucknow Super Giants captain were quick to notice the interaction, leading to a wave of criticism against Gill for supporting disparaging content about a fellow teammate and national deputy.

Watch Viral Reel

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niraayyyaaa (@niraayyaaaa)

Tension During Handshake

Adding to the social media fire was a viral clip from the post-match handshakes after LSG vs GT match on April 12, 2026.

Observers pointed out that Shubman Gill appeared to give Rishabh Pant a "cold shoulder" or a very formal, brief handshake without any of their usual banter or smiles. Some reports suggest the friction might stem from India's leadership hierarchy, as both are seen as top contenders to succeed Rohit Sharma across formats.

History of Banter or Something More?

Recent events look tense, but just a few months ago during the 2025 Test Series between India and England, the two were heard on the stump mic sharing a lighthearted moment:

"Pehle hi mat decide kar kuch bhi (Don't decide anything in advance)," Pant had told Gill during a partnership, showing a deep strategic understanding.

However, the "stiff" body language during the IPL - where both are leading rival franchises - suggests that the high-pressure tournament might be taking a toll on their friendship.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent rumor surrounding Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant?

Social media is abuzz with rumors of a rift between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, fueled by recent online activity and on-field interactions.

What specific Instagram activity by Shubman Gill caused controversy?

Shubman Gill reportedly 'liked' an Instagram reel that mocked Rishabh Pant, using derogatory language and criticizing his performance.

What was observed during the handshake between Gill and Pant after the GT vs LSG match?

During the post-match handshake, Shubman Gill appeared to give Rishabh Pant a 'cold shoulder,' with observers noting a lack of usual banter.

Could the tension between Gill and Pant be related to their future leadership roles?

Some reports suggest friction might stem from India's leadership hierarchy, as both are seen as top contenders to succeed Rohit Sharma.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Delhi Capitals IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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