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English NewsSportsCricketGill, Jadeja, Kuldeep Eye Major Milestones: 5 Big Test Records At Stake As India Take On Sri Lanka

Gill, Jadeja, Kuldeep Eye Major Milestones: 5 Big Test Records At Stake As India Take On Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are closing in on major milestones as India prepare for a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Captain Gill eyes WTC century, Tendulkar's captaincy record.
  • Ravindra Jadeja nears 350 Test wickets milestone.
  • Kuldeep Yadav approaches 250 international wickets in Asia.

IND vs SL Tests: India’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, beginning August 15, will be about more than just a series win. Several Indian players are within touching distance of significant milestones, with captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja among those with the biggest opportunities. The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium, with India’s stars looking to make the most of the conditions while adding to their growing list of achievements.

Gill Chases Two Major Milestones

Shubman Gill enters the series with five centuries in the current World Test Championship cycle.

One more hundred against Sri Lanka would take him past Joe Root for the most centuries in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Read More: Not Sachin Tendulkar! Brett Lee Picks This Cricketer As Greatest Of All Time

The India captain could also move closer to a significant record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Gill has six Test centuries as captain, while Tendulkar finished with seven. If Gill manages two hundreds in the two-Test series, he will move ahead of the legendary batter.

Gill also has another captaincy milestone within reach. India have won five of the nine Tests he has led so far, while Bishan Singh Bedi recorded six victories as captain from 22 matches.

A 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka would therefore see Gill move above Bedi on the list of Indian captains by Test wins.

Jadeja Closing In On 350 Test Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja could join an elite group of Indian bowlers during the series. He needs just two wickets to reach 350 in Test cricket.

If he achieves the milestone, Jadeja will become only the fifth Indian bowler to do so, joining Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

The left-arm spinner also has a chance to climb the India-Sri Lanka Test wicket charts.

Jadeja has taken 33 wickets in seven matches against Sri Lanka and needs four more to overtake Ishant Sharma, who has 36.

Kuldeep One Wicket From Another Milestone

Kuldeep Yadav is also on the verge of a landmark achievement. The wrist-spinner needs just one wicket to complete 250 international wickets in Asia.

Kuldeep has collected 249 wickets in 141 innings in Asian conditions at an average of 24.14, making his role particularly important during the upcoming two-Test assignment.

With several players chasing milestones, the Sri Lanka series could prove to be a landmark chapter for India’s new Test era.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone can Shubman Gill achieve in the current World Test Championship cycle?

If Shubman Gill scores one more century against Sri Lanka, he will surpass Joe Root for the most centuries in the ongoing WTC cycle. He currently has five.

What significant Test bowling milestone is Ravindra Jadeja close to achieving?

Ravindra Jadeja needs just two more wickets to reach 350 in Test cricket. This achievement would make him only the fifth Indian bowler to reach this milestone.

How close is Shubman Gill to setting a new record for Test centuries as captain?

Shubman Gill has six Test centuries as captain. If he manages two more hundreds in this series, he will move ahead of Sachin Tendulkar's record of seven.

What milestone is Kuldeep Yadav close to achieving in Asian conditions?

Kuldeep Yadav needs just one more wicket to complete 250 international wickets in Asia. He has collected 249 wickets in 141 innings in these conditions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka Ravindra Jadeja Test Stats
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