Shubman Gill's Indore Love Story: Stats You Need To Know Before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is set for a thrilling finish, with the decider scheduled to be played in Indore on Sunday.

With IND-NZ ODI series level 1-1, the pressure of this do-or-die clash will fall squarely on the shoulders of Indian captain Shubman Gill.

While Gill has shown consistency with back-to-back half-centuries in the first two matches, he is yet to convert those starts into a big hundred.

Venue for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore, however, might be the perfect stage for that breakthrough.

Shubman Gill's Indore love story

Shubman Gill has enjoyed a dream run at Holkar Cricket Stadium. He has featured in two ODI matches at this venue, and both times he has gone on to score centuries.

Across those games, Shubman Gill has piled up 216 runs at a staggering average of 108, striking at over 120. Few batters boast such dominance at a single venue, and Gill’s record has earned him a reputation as a specialist at Indore.

Given these numbers, New Zealand will be well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

The Indian team management, meanwhile, will be banking heavily on their skipper to once again deliver on a ground where he has rarely put a foot wrong. If Gill finds his rhythm early, India’s task in this high-pressure encounter could become significantly easier.

India's fortress: Holkar Stadium

India's overall record in Indore only adds to the confidence. Men in Blue have played seven ODIs at the Holkar Stadium and have won every single one of them.

The venue has effectively been a fortress for India, where the team has never tasted defeat in the format.

As Shubman Gill leads India into IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, the aim will be to protect that flawless record.

For New Zealand, the challenge is even greater. To clinch a historic ODI series win on Indian soil, they will need to overcome not just India’s form, but also the weight of history that favours the hosts at Indore.