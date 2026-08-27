Shubman Gill Makes Big WTC Final Statement After India’s Sri Lanka Series Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured 1-0 series win despite Colombo draw.

Padikkal and Jurel centuries helped India dominate first innings.

Sri Lanka fought back, Dinusha century ensuring second Test draw.

Gill remains confident about team's WTC final qualification.

'We'll Make It': Shubman Gill Confident Of Playing WTC Final After Sri Lanka Series Win

India captain Shubman Gill remained confident about his team's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final despite being held to a draw by Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo. India won the two-match series 1-0, giving Gill his first Test series victory in a series consisting of two or more matches as captain.

Speaking after the draw, Gill praised India's overall performance and said the team had little reason to regret its decisions despite Sri Lanka's remarkable fightback.

Gill Praises India After Colombo Draw

India dominated large portions of the Test after Gill won the toss and elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a steady start before Devdutt Padikkal once again made a major contribution.

Padikkal scored 117 from 193 balls, continuing his strong run in the series. He also shared a 120-run partnership with Gill, who returned to form with a half-century.

Rishabh Pant contributed 66 after recovering from the injury he suffered on the opening day, while Dhruv Jurel produced a century. India eventually declared on 503/9.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 8/2 early in their reply but fought back through Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha. Sooriyabandara scored 80, while Dinusha continued his excellent form with a century.

Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 290, leaving India with a 213-run first-innings lead. Gill enforced the follow-on, but the decision did not produce the expected result.

Sooriyabandara scored 92 in the second innings before being dismissed, while Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 to guide Sri Lanka to 429/9 and secure a draw.

'We Couldn't Have Done Anything Differently'

Gill defended India's approach and praised Sri Lanka for their resilience.

“We fielded for about 250 overs, we did everything that we can. I don't think we could have done anything differently. A lot of positives for us, learning from the opposition. The way they came back, it was tremendous to see,” Gill said during the post-match presentation.

He also singled out Padikkal and Rahul for praise while backing India's bowling attack.

“Devdutt was brilliant, KL was good. Our bowlers were good, they bowled really well.”

Gill was particularly impressed with young spinner Manav Suthar, highlighting his consistency and release.

“Suthar is consistent, how well he releases the ball, I think he's going to be crucial for us in the upcoming years,” he added.

Gill Makes WTC Final Prediction

Despite dropping the opportunity to complete a 2-0 series victory, Gill insisted India will continue to believe in their chances of reaching the WTC final.

India will next travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series before returning home for their crucial home season.

“Yes, we are going to New Zealand, so that'll be a good series for us and then a good home season. We'll keep believing and hopefully we'll make it to the WTC final. Like I said, SL played brilliantly,” Gill said.

Gill also addressed the decision to enforce the follow-on, stressing that such calls can only be judged properly with hindsight.

“In hindsight you can think [about the follow-on], but you can only talk about these things in hindsight. You take the best decision you can in the moment and something didn't go our way.”

Despite the missed opportunity in Colombo, Gill ended on a positive note.

“It was a brilliant game and I think Test cricket won today.”