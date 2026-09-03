Shubman Gill Hires Lookalike As Driver? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral post claimed Shubman Gill hired lookalike as his driver.

Man with Gill is his manager, Sebastian Shaji, not driver.

Gill drove his luxury Mercedes-Benz to a recent BCCI meeting.

Shubman Gill Viral Video: A social media post featuring Shubman Gill and a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to the India captain has sparked plenty of interest online. The post claimed that the India Test and ODI captain had hired his lookalike as his driver but drives the car himself with the apparent 'driver' sitting in the passenger seat. The unusual story quickly gained attention on X, with the striking similarity between the two men making the claim appear believable at first glance.

Shubman Gill has hired a driver who looks almost exactly like him. 😂



But here’s the funny part: Gill doesn’t let his driver drive.



Instead, Shubman takes the wheel while his lookalike driver sits beside him as a co-passenger. 😭



Imagine being hired as a driver… and your boss… September 3, 2026

However, the viral post is not an accurate representation of their relationship.

Man Beside Shubman Gill Is His Manager, Not Driver

The man seen travelling alongside Gill is understood to be Sebastian Shaji, the cricketer's manager.

Shaji has been associated with Gill for some time and has regularly been spotted accompanying the India star at public appearances and other engagements.

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His resemblance to Gill appears to have triggered the social media confusion, with users turning a genuine photograph of the pair into a humorous story about Gill supposedly employing his own double as a driver.

There is no evidence to support the claim that Shaji works as Gill's driver. Instead, available information identifies him as Gill's manager, making the viral post misleading despite its entertaining premise.

Gill Drives To BCCI Meeting

In the viral video, Shubman Gill is seen arriving at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for a review meeting.

Gill attracted attention with his choice of car, arriving behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63.

The luxury vehicle has been reported to carry a price tag of around Rs 4 crore.