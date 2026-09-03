IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Hires Lookalike As Driver? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed

Shubman Gill Hires Lookalike As Driver? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed

A viral post claimed that Shubman Gill had hired his lookalike as driver, but the man seen beside the India star is actually someone else.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral post claimed Shubman Gill hired lookalike as his driver.
  • Man with Gill is his manager, Sebastian Shaji, not driver.
  • Gill drove his luxury Mercedes-Benz to a recent BCCI meeting.

Shubman Gill Viral Video: A social media post featuring Shubman Gill and a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to the India captain has sparked plenty of interest online. The post claimed that the India Test and ODI captain had hired his lookalike as his driver but drives the car himself with the apparent 'driver' sitting in the passenger seat. The unusual story quickly gained attention on X, with the striking similarity between the two men making the claim appear believable at first glance.

However, the viral post is not an accurate representation of their relationship.

Man Beside Shubman Gill Is His Manager, Not Driver

The man seen travelling alongside Gill is understood to be Sebastian Shaji, the cricketer's manager.

Shaji has been associated with Gill for some time and has regularly been spotted accompanying the India star at public appearances and other engagements.

Read More: Argentina Announces Special Messi Honour After International Retirement

His resemblance to Gill appears to have triggered the social media confusion, with users turning a genuine photograph of the pair into a humorous story about Gill supposedly employing his own double as a driver.

There is no evidence to support the claim that Shaji works as Gill's driver. Instead, available information identifies him as Gill's manager, making the viral post misleading despite its entertaining premise.

Gill Drives To BCCI Meeting

In the viral video, Shubman Gill is seen arriving at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for a review meeting.

Gill attracted attention with his choice of car, arriving behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63.

The luxury vehicle has been reported to carry a price tag of around Rs 4 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the man seen with Shubman Gill in the viral video?

The man travelling alongside Shubman Gill in the viral video is Sebastian Shaji, who serves as Gill's manager. He has been associated with Gill for some time.

What was the claim made in the viral social media post about Shubman Gill?

The viral post claimed Shubman Gill hired his lookalike as a driver, but Gill drove himself with the 'driver' as a co-passenger. This story went viral due to their striking similarity.

Is the man with Shubman Gill actually his driver, as suggested by some posts?

No, the man is not Gill's driver. He is Sebastian Shaji, Gill's manager, and there is no evidence to support the claim that he works as a driver.

What car was Shubman Gill driving in the viral video?

In the viral video, Shubman Gill was seen driving a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63. He was arriving at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for a review meeting.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Sep 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup BCCI Shubman Gill Shubman Gill Car
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
BCCI Dismisses Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement Rumours, Clears Air On Director Role
BCCI Dismisses Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement Rumours, Clears Air On Director Role
Cricket
Deepak Hooda Set For Baroda Return, Krunal Pandya Reunion On The Cards: Report
Deepak Hooda Set For Baroda Return, Krunal Pandya Reunion On The Cards
Cricket
'Didn't Know Most Of The Players': Iceland Cricket Takes Savage Dig At Pakistan
'Didn't Know Most Of The Players': Iceland Cricket Takes Savage Dig At Pakistan
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan Over Dramatic Squad Reshuffle Ahead Of Edgbaston Test
Kevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan Over Dramatic Squad Reshuffle Ahead Of Edgbaston Test
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya News: Ex-Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Takes Charge as Ram Temple Trust CEO
UP News: Yogi Adityanath Assures Flood Victims in Farrukhabad, Orders Road Repair Plan
Bihar Flood Alert: Ganga Above Danger Mark in Patna, Begusarai; UP Also Battles Floods
Varanasi Flood Alert: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Ganga Water Level Rises
Breaking: ED Report Triggers Punjab Political Storm; Kharge? High Court Hearing Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget