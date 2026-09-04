Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir's Big Request To BCCI Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Although the 2027 Cricket World Cup is still some time away, preparations for the marquee tournament are already gathering pace. The Indian team management is reportedly working on several plans to make sure the squad is fully prepared for the challenge, particularly with the tournament set to be staged largely in South Africa.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Cricket South Africa (CSA) to explore the possibility of hosting an ODI series in South Africa before the World Cup.

The proposal has reportedly come following a request from the Indian team management, led by captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The two boards are understood to be discussing a series consisting of between four and six ODIs.

BCCI is yet to finalise India's schedule after IPL 2027, which could provide enough room in the Future Tours Programme to accommodate a preparatory series against South Africa.

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Fitness a major priority

Player fitness is also understood to be a major part of India's long-term World Cup planning. The report states that India's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, has already prepared a fitness programme aimed at ensuring the players are in peak physical condition when the tournament arrives.

Shubman Gill was reportedly invited to Thursday's BCCI review meeting to share the players' perspective on the proposed fitness plans. His involvement was aimed at ensuring that the team's requirements and the board's plans remain aligned.

BCCI is also looking to improve communication among all stakeholders regarding player fitness and workload management. Particular attention is expected to be paid to key players such as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose fitness could have a major bearing on India's World Cup campaign.