Sania Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, got engaged to Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on August 13.

The moment news of their engagement surfaced, curiosity about Sania’s personal and professional life began trending on social media.

Many users searched for her online profiles and discovered that her Instagram account is private. This suggests she prefers to keep her life away from the public eye. Beyond her family background, Sania has also carved her own identity as an entrepreneur.

Founder of a Luxury Pet Brand

Although she hails from a wealthy business family, Sania has chosen to follow her own professional path. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she founded “Mr. Paws,” a premium pet salon, spa, and store in Mumbai. This venture is separate from her family’s established businesses.

The Ghai family’s enterprises include the five-star Intercontinental Hotel and the ice-cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. They also own the Gravis Group, which operates in the hospitality and food sectors.

With Sania’s engagement to Arjun, two of Mumbai’s most influential families have come together. However, the wedding date remains under wraps.

Account private Yet Followed by the Tendulkars

Sania maintains a low profile online. Her Instagram account, which is set to private, has just 805 followers, and she follows 1,207 accounts in return.

Interestingly, both Arjun and his sister Sara Tendulkar are among those who follow her. Her limited social media activity reflects her preference for privacy, despite belonging to two high-profile families.

