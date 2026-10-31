WATCH: Shubman Gill's Female Fan Revives Controversy Linked To Pakistan Star's Send-Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fan claims Shubman Gill refused photo in New Zealand.

The fan previously defended Gill after a Champions Trophy incident.

Her viral video expresses disappointment; Gill's version unverified.

Shubman Gill has become the subject of an unexpected social media discussion after a female cricket fan claimed that the India batter declined her request for a photograph during the team's stay in New Zealand. What has made her complaint stand out is her connection to an earlier controversy involving Gill and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The woman recalled how she had stood up for Gill when Abrar's send-off to the Indian batter during the Champions Trophy 2025 attracted attention. She now claims that when she approached Gill in New Zealand and asked for a picture, the India star turned her down.

In a video circulating online, the fan expressed her disappointment in Hindi, saying: "Maine Abrar Ahmed ke saath New Zealand mai jhagda kiya Shubman Gill ke liye aur jabhi maine abhi New Zealand mai Shubman Gill ko bola, 'Shubman bhai mujhe photo chaiye,' ussne bola 'Sorry'. Acchi baat nahi hai."

Her remarks roughly translate to: "I fought with Abrar Ahmed for Shubman Gill in New Zealand. When I recently asked Shubman Gill for a photograph, he said, 'Sorry'. That was not a good thing."

WATCH: Female Fan Alleges Shubman Gill Denied Her Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Khan (@farhankhannz)

Why The Fan Had Earlier Confronted Abrar Ahmed Over Shubman Gill

The latest video has revived memories of the exchange between Gill and Abrar during the India-Pakistan match at the Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan spinner's animated send-off after dismissing Gill became a talking point among supporters.

The gesture prompted reactions from fans on both sides, and the woman later attracted attention for confronting Abrar in defence of the Indian batter.

WATCH: Abrar Ahmed's Send Off To Shubman Gill During Champions Trophy Clash

Ball of the tournament? What a seed by Abrar Ahmed to dismiss the in-form Shubman Gill . 🦋⭐🔷 ASLAM O ALAIKUM GOOD AFTERNOON X CREATORS 🦋⭐🔷 https://t.co/eZKo0TqS4Q — HASSAN SHAUKAT چوہدری 🤍🎀 (@iamhassan112) March 16, 2025

Her latest statement has drawn interest because she has now shared an entirely different experience involving the same player she had previously supported. Her complaint centres on the contrast between her public defence of Gill and his alleged response to her photograph request.

Did Shubman Gill Really Refuse The Fan's Photo?

The claim has not been independently verified. The video captures the woman's account of the interaction, but it does not establish the circumstances in which she approached Gill or why he allegedly declined the request.

There is also no confirmed information about the timing or location of the exchange beyond her reference to New Zealand. Gill's side of the incident has not been established in the material available.

The discussion, therefore, rests on the fan's version of events rather than a verified account of what happened between the two. While her disappointment has attracted attention online, the reason behind the alleged refusal remains unclear.