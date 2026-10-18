Shubman Gill Fails On Ranji Trophy Return, Bowled For 1 Off 5 Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill scored one run in brief Ranji outing.

Chhattisgarh spinner Ajay Mandal dismissed Gill after five balls.

Gill's 2026 Test form shows mixed returns recently.

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill endured a brief outing in the Ranji Trophy after failing to make an impression for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on Sunday, October 18. Playing at the PCA Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the right-hander managed only one run before losing his wicket, missing an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Gill’s appearance came in Punjab’s second fixture of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season.

He had missed the opening match against Assam, which finished in a draw, before returning to the squad for the Chhattisgarh contest.

Ajay Mandal Sends Gill Back After Five Deliveries

Gill’s stay at the crease lasted just five balls, with Chhattisgarh left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal producing the breakthrough.

Bowling during the 27th over, Mandal beat the Indian skipper with a sharp delivery that went through to hit the stumps.

Gill was dismissed for a solitary run, bringing an early end to what was expected to be an important batting assignment.

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The outing offered him little time to settle, leaving the Punjab captain with work to do before his next competitive red-ball appearance.

The India skipper had returned to domestic cricket hoping to sharpen his game ahead of the three-Test series against New Zealand.

With India’s World Test Championship ambitions in focus, every opportunity to build form and confidence could prove valuable.

Gill’s Recent Test Numbers Under Spotlight

Shubman Gill’s latest dismissal comes amid mixed returns in Test cricket during 2026.

He has scored 200 runs across four innings in three Tests this year, with his highest score being 126 against Afghanistan in June.

His performances against Sri Lanka also included scores of 16, 8 and 50 across three innings. The figures underline the importance of finding consistency as India prepare for the next Test assignment.

Gill will be hoping his brief Ranji outing proves an isolated setback and that he can make a stronger contribution when India face New Zealand.

The upcoming series presents another opportunity for the captain to build momentum in the longest format.