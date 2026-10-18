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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Fails On Ranji Trophy Return, Bowled For 1 Off 5 Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Shubman Gill Fails On Ranji Trophy Return, Bowled For 1 Off 5 Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Shubman Gill’s Ranji Trophy comeback ended in disappointment as Ajay Mandal bowled the India captain for just one run.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill scored one run in brief Ranji outing.
  • Chhattisgarh spinner Ajay Mandal dismissed Gill after five balls.
  • Gill's 2026 Test form shows mixed returns recently.

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill endured a brief outing in the Ranji Trophy after failing to make an impression for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on Sunday, October 18. Playing at the PCA Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the right-hander managed only one run before losing his wicket, missing an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Gill’s appearance came in Punjab’s second fixture of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season.

He had missed the opening match against Assam, which finished in a draw, before returning to the squad for the Chhattisgarh contest.

Ajay Mandal Sends Gill Back After Five Deliveries

Gill’s stay at the crease lasted just five balls, with Chhattisgarh left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal producing the breakthrough.

Bowling during the 27th over, Mandal beat the Indian skipper with a sharp delivery that went through to hit the stumps.

Gill was dismissed for a solitary run, bringing an early end to what was expected to be an important batting assignment.

Read More: Nasser Hussain, Atherton Missing From PCB Commentary Panel After Imran Khan's Sons Interview

The outing offered him little time to settle, leaving the Punjab captain with work to do before his next competitive red-ball appearance.

The India skipper had returned to domestic cricket hoping to sharpen his game ahead of the three-Test series against New Zealand.

With India’s World Test Championship ambitions in focus, every opportunity to build form and confidence could prove valuable.

Gill’s Recent Test Numbers Under Spotlight

Shubman Gill’s latest dismissal comes amid mixed returns in Test cricket during 2026.

He has scored 200 runs across four innings in three Tests this year, with his highest score being 126 against Afghanistan in June.

His performances against Sri Lanka also included scores of 16, 8 and 50 across three innings. The figures underline the importance of finding consistency as India prepare for the next Test assignment.

Gill will be hoping his brief Ranji outing proves an isolated setback and that he can make a stronger contribution when India face New Zealand.

The upcoming series presents another opportunity for the captain to build momentum in the longest format.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shubman Gill's performance in his recent Ranji Trophy match?

Shubman Gill scored only one run for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on October 18. He was dismissed after facing just five deliveries.

Why did Shubman Gill participate in the Ranji Trophy?

Gill played to gain valuable red-ball practice ahead of India's upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand. He aimed to sharpen his game for the longest format.

Who dismissed Shubman Gill in the Ranji Trophy game?

Chhattisgarh left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal dismissed Shubman Gill. Mandal bowled him with a sharp delivery in the 27th over after Gill scored just one run.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shubman Gill WTC Ranji Trophy
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