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HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Faces Allegations Of 'Nepotism' Over Gurnoor Brar's ODI Debut

Shubman Gill Faces Allegations Of 'Nepotism' Over Gurnoor Brar's ODI Debut

Shubman Gill Faces Criticism: Fans have hit out at stand-in captain Shubman Gill, alleging favouritism after Gurnoor Brar was picked over Prince Yadav for the Afghanistan ODI.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill accused of favouritism for Gurnoor Brar's debut.
  • Fans cited Brar's inferior stats and Gujarat Titans connection.
  • Gill's wasted DRS reviews for teammates fueled further bias claims.

Shubman Gill Faces Criticism: The international debut of fast bowler Gurnoor Brar during the rain-shortened One Day International against Afghanistan has triggered an absolute firestorm across social media platform X. Furious cricket enthusiasts have openly accused stand-in captain Shubman Gill of blatant favouritism, pointing out that several highly consistent domestic performers were completely ignored to accommodate his close friend.

Fans Highlight Imbalance Between Emerging Pace Options

An intense digital debate erupted immediately after the toss when fans noticed that domestic standout Prince Yadav was left out of the playing eleven. Angry supporters quickly shared detailed List A statistics to highlight the stark performance gap between the two young fast bowlers.

WATCH POST

Statistical comparisons show that Prince Yadav has claimed twenty-nine wickets in just fourteen domestic 50-over appearances. In contrast, Gurnoor Brar has managed only twelve wickets across nine List A fixtures, leading fans to question how the latter jumped the selection queue.

WATCH POST

Gujarat Titans Connections Fuel Bias Allegations

The primary source of public anger stems from Brar’s lack of top-flight experience, as the seamer has managed an international call-up without playing a single Indian Premier League match. Netizens pointed out that Brar was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹1.30 crore but remained on the bench.

WATCH POST

Because Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans franchise, fans are openly accusing the stand-in national skipper of prioritizing his domestic teammates. The fact that Sai Sudharsan was previously preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test setup has added immense fuel to these ongoing bias claims.

WATCH POST

Wasted DRS Appeals Drive Further Criticism

The scrutiny intensified further during the active Afghanistan innings due to several highly controversial Decision Review System choices made by the stand-in captain. Observers noted a distinct pattern in how tactical reviews were being utilized on the field.

Gill faced immense criticism for quickly wasting a review for his Gujarat Titans colleague Gurnoor Brar, while allegedly refusing to appeal a clear opportunity for Arshdeep Singh when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was vulnerable. A subsequent wasted review for another franchise teammate, Washington Sundar, cemented fan theories regarding underlying dressing-room bias.

WATCH POST

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is stand-in captain Shubman Gill facing criticism?

Gill is accused of favoritism for selecting Gurnoor Brar, his close friend and Gujarat Titans teammate, over more consistent domestic performers like Prince Yadav for an international debut.

What is the main concern regarding Gurnoor Brar's selection?

Fans are concerned that Brar, despite limited List A experience and no IPL debut, was chosen over Prince Yadav, who has significantly better domestic 50-over statistics.

How are Gujarat Titans connections fueling bias allegations against Gill?

Gill, as Gujarat Titans captain, is accused of prioritizing GT teammates like Brar. This fuels bias claims, referencing previous selections such as Sai Sudharsan over Devdutt Padikkal in Tests.

How did Gill's DRS appeals add to the criticism?

Gill wasted reviews for his Gujarat Titans colleagues, Brar and Sundar. He allegedly ignored a clear opportunity for Arshdeep Singh, cementing fan theories about underlying dressing-room bias.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IND Vs AFG Live IND VS AFG Prince Yadav Gurnoor Brar Gurnoor Brar International Debut Shubman Gill Favouritism Allegations Prince Yadav Stats List A Gujarat Titans Players Bias India Vs Afghanistan ODI Review
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