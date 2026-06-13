Shubman Gill Faces Allegations Of 'Nepotism' Over Gurnoor Brar's ODI Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill accused of favouritism for Gurnoor Brar's debut.

Fans cited Brar's inferior stats and Gujarat Titans connection.

Gill's wasted DRS reviews for teammates fueled further bias claims.

Shubman Gill Faces Criticism: The international debut of fast bowler Gurnoor Brar during the rain-shortened One Day International against Afghanistan has triggered an absolute firestorm across social media platform X. Furious cricket enthusiasts have openly accused stand-in captain Shubman Gill of blatant favouritism, pointing out that several highly consistent domestic performers were completely ignored to accommodate his close friend.

Fans Highlight Imbalance Between Emerging Pace Options

An intense digital debate erupted immediately after the toss when fans noticed that domestic standout Prince Yadav was left out of the playing eleven. Angry supporters quickly shared detailed List A statistics to highlight the stark performance gap between the two young fast bowlers.

WATCH POST

🚨Reason why Gurnoor brar is selected directly in ODI team 🚨



🏏 Height 6 feet 5 inch.

🏏 U-19 teammate of shubhman gill.

🏏 Good friend of Shubhman Gill.

🏏 Plays domestic for punjab with Gill.

🏏 Plays for Gujrat Titans.



The favouritism in cricket is increasing like nepotism… pic.twitter.com/QlSJC2sOAM — Mahi Shankar (@Itz_Ms7) June 13, 2026

No hate to Gurnoor Brar, but it's genuinely surprising that he's made his India debut before even making his IPL debut.



He's had a solid domestic season, no doubt. But if we're talking purely on merit, Prince Yadav seemed ahead in the queue for this opportunity.



Also, the fact… pic.twitter.com/Wo5If4Mwkt — The King 👑 (@lordkings_x) June 13, 2026

Statistical comparisons show that Prince Yadav has claimed twenty-nine wickets in just fourteen domestic 50-over appearances. In contrast, Gurnoor Brar has managed only twelve wickets across nine List A fixtures, leading fans to question how the latter jumped the selection queue.

WATCH POST

🚨 FAVOURITISM IS AT ITS PEAK IN INDIAN CRICKET 🚨



If you want debut for india so you need to join GT first as net bowler only 🤣



Gurnoor brar is going to debut instead of Prince Yadav due to shubman gill



Prince yadav is 100000 times better than brar



List A (50 over )… pic.twitter.com/MaPAu87zdC — VK (@Aur_vicky) June 13, 2026

Gujarat Titans Connections Fuel Bias Allegations

The primary source of public anger stems from Brar’s lack of top-flight experience, as the seamer has managed an international call-up without playing a single Indian Premier League match. Netizens pointed out that Brar was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹1.30 crore but remained on the bench.

WATCH POST

क्रिकेट में सही में राजनीति चल रही है



Gurnoor Brar के जगह आज Prince Yadav क्या मौका नहीं मिलना चाहिए था जो IPL अच्छा खेल के आ रहा है उसको मौका नहीं मिला



जिसको IPL खेलने को मौका नहीं मिला उसको सीधा टीम इंडिया में मौका मिल गया



और आज भी Kuldeep Yadav को मौका नहीं..Read News pic.twitter.com/4qStYpmdsp — Ajit Yadav (@AjitYadav260) June 13, 2026

Because Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans franchise, fans are openly accusing the stand-in national skipper of prioritizing his domestic teammates. The fact that Sai Sudharsan was previously preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test setup has added immense fuel to these ongoing bias claims.

WATCH POST

🚨 Questions Raised Over Team Selection Under Shubman Gill's Leadership 🚨



• Sai Sudharsan preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test setup

• Gurnoor Brar picked ahead of Prince Yadav



👀 Meet Gurnoor Brar:



• Stands close to 6 feet tall

• Served as a net bowler for Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/IY7YvTR88T — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) June 13, 2026

Wasted DRS Appeals Drive Further Criticism

The scrutiny intensified further during the active Afghanistan innings due to several highly controversial Decision Review System choices made by the stand-in captain. Observers noted a distinct pattern in how tactical reviews were being utilized on the field.

Gill faced immense criticism for quickly wasting a review for his Gujarat Titans colleague Gurnoor Brar, while allegedly refusing to appeal a clear opportunity for Arshdeep Singh when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was vulnerable. A subsequent wasted review for another franchise teammate, Washington Sundar, cemented fan theories regarding underlying dressing-room bias.

WATCH POST

- Took a review for GT's Gurnoor Brar and wasted it.

- Didn't take a review for Arshdeep when Gurbaz was out.

- Now again, took a review for GT teammate Sundar and wasted it.



But believe me, saar, there is absolutely no biaseness from Shubman Gill towards GT players. 😭🤡. pic.twitter.com/aohUzZXJQV — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) June 13, 2026