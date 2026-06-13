Gill is accused of favoritism for selecting Gurnoor Brar, his close friend and Gujarat Titans teammate, over more consistent domestic performers like Prince Yadav for an international debut.
Shubman Gill Faces Allegations Of 'Nepotism' Over Gurnoor Brar's ODI Debut
Shubman Gill Faces Criticism: Fans have hit out at stand-in captain Shubman Gill, alleging favouritism after Gurnoor Brar was picked over Prince Yadav for the Afghanistan ODI.
- Shubman Gill accused of favouritism for Gurnoor Brar's debut.
- Fans cited Brar's inferior stats and Gujarat Titans connection.
- Gill's wasted DRS reviews for teammates fueled further bias claims.
Shubman Gill Faces Criticism: The international debut of fast bowler Gurnoor Brar during the rain-shortened One Day International against Afghanistan has triggered an absolute firestorm across social media platform X. Furious cricket enthusiasts have openly accused stand-in captain Shubman Gill of blatant favouritism, pointing out that several highly consistent domestic performers were completely ignored to accommodate his close friend.
Fans Highlight Imbalance Between Emerging Pace Options
An intense digital debate erupted immediately after the toss when fans noticed that domestic standout Prince Yadav was left out of the playing eleven. Angry supporters quickly shared detailed List A statistics to highlight the stark performance gap between the two young fast bowlers.
WATCH POST
🚨Reason why Gurnoor brar is selected directly in ODI team 🚨— Mahi Shankar (@Itz_Ms7) June 13, 2026
🏏 Height 6 feet 5 inch.
🏏 U-19 teammate of shubhman gill.
🏏 Good friend of Shubhman Gill.
🏏 Plays domestic for punjab with Gill.
🏏 Plays for Gujrat Titans.
The favouritism in cricket is increasing like nepotism… pic.twitter.com/QlSJC2sOAM
No hate to Gurnoor Brar, but it's genuinely surprising that he's made his India debut before even making his IPL debut.— The King 👑 (@lordkings_x) June 13, 2026
He's had a solid domestic season, no doubt. But if we're talking purely on merit, Prince Yadav seemed ahead in the queue for this opportunity.
Also, the fact… pic.twitter.com/Wo5If4Mwkt
Statistical comparisons show that Prince Yadav has claimed twenty-nine wickets in just fourteen domestic 50-over appearances. In contrast, Gurnoor Brar has managed only twelve wickets across nine List A fixtures, leading fans to question how the latter jumped the selection queue.
WATCH POST
🚨 FAVOURITISM IS AT ITS PEAK IN INDIAN CRICKET 🚨— VK (@Aur_vicky) June 13, 2026
If you want debut for india so you need to join GT first as net bowler only 🤣
Gurnoor brar is going to debut instead of Prince Yadav due to shubman gill
Prince yadav is 100000 times better than brar
List A (50 over )… pic.twitter.com/MaPAu87zdC
Gujarat Titans Connections Fuel Bias Allegations
The primary source of public anger stems from Brar’s lack of top-flight experience, as the seamer has managed an international call-up without playing a single Indian Premier League match. Netizens pointed out that Brar was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹1.30 crore but remained on the bench.
WATCH POST
क्रिकेट में सही में राजनीति चल रही है— Ajit Yadav (@AjitYadav260) June 13, 2026
Gurnoor Brar के जगह आज Prince Yadav क्या मौका नहीं मिलना चाहिए था जो IPL अच्छा खेल के आ रहा है उसको मौका नहीं मिला
जिसको IPL खेलने को मौका नहीं मिला उसको सीधा टीम इंडिया में मौका मिल गया
और आज भी Kuldeep Yadav को मौका नहीं..Read News pic.twitter.com/4qStYpmdsp
Because Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans franchise, fans are openly accusing the stand-in national skipper of prioritizing his domestic teammates. The fact that Sai Sudharsan was previously preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test setup has added immense fuel to these ongoing bias claims.
WATCH POST
🚨 Questions Raised Over Team Selection Under Shubman Gill's Leadership 🚨— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) June 13, 2026
• Sai Sudharsan preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test setup
• Gurnoor Brar picked ahead of Prince Yadav
👀 Meet Gurnoor Brar:
• Stands close to 6 feet tall
• Served as a net bowler for Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/IY7YvTR88T
Wasted DRS Appeals Drive Further Criticism
The scrutiny intensified further during the active Afghanistan innings due to several highly controversial Decision Review System choices made by the stand-in captain. Observers noted a distinct pattern in how tactical reviews were being utilized on the field.
Gill faced immense criticism for quickly wasting a review for his Gujarat Titans colleague Gurnoor Brar, while allegedly refusing to appeal a clear opportunity for Arshdeep Singh when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was vulnerable. A subsequent wasted review for another franchise teammate, Washington Sundar, cemented fan theories regarding underlying dressing-room bias.
WATCH POST
- Took a review for GT's Gurnoor Brar and wasted it.— Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) June 13, 2026
- Didn't take a review for Arshdeep when Gurbaz was out.
- Now again, took a review for GT teammate Sundar and wasted it.
But believe me, saar, there is absolutely no biaseness from Shubman Gill towards GT players. 😭🤡. pic.twitter.com/aohUzZXJQV
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is stand-in captain Shubman Gill facing criticism?
What is the main concern regarding Gurnoor Brar's selection?
Fans are concerned that Brar, despite limited List A experience and no IPL debut, was chosen over Prince Yadav, who has significantly better domestic 50-over statistics.
How are Gujarat Titans connections fueling bias allegations against Gill?
Gill, as Gujarat Titans captain, is accused of prioritizing GT teammates like Brar. This fuels bias claims, referencing previous selections such as Sai Sudharsan over Devdutt Padikkal in Tests.
How did Gill's DRS appeals add to the criticism?
Gill wasted reviews for his Gujarat Titans colleagues, Brar and Sundar. He allegedly ignored a clear opportunity for Arshdeep Singh, cementing fan theories about underlying dressing-room bias.