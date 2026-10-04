Shubman Gill Equals MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly In Elite ODI List

Shubman Gill is rapidly establishing himself as one of the pillars of Indian cricket, with his numbers continuing to underline his growing stature. The India captain has now added another major achievement to his impressive ODI résumé during the series against the West Indies.

Gill has matched the record of former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni for the most ODI ‘Player of the Series’ awards by an Indian batter, with seven such honours to his name.

The right-hander finished as the leading run-scorer in the three-match series against the West Indies, accumulating 334 runs at a remarkable average of 167. He struck two centuries and was subsequently named Player of the Series. This was the seventh occasion in his ODI career that he has received the award.

Leveling With Dhoni And Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar remains the Indian record-holder for the most ODI Player of the Series awards, having claimed the honour 15 times. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 11 awards.

Shubman Gill now shares third place with Dhoni, Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh, with each having won the award seven times in ODI cricket.

What makes Gill’s achievement particularly notable is the speed at which he has reached the mark, collecting all seven of his awards in just the last four years.

- Sachin Tendulkar – 15

- Virat Kohli – 11

- Shubman Gill – 7

- MS Dhoni – 7

- Sourav Ganguly – 7

- Yuvraj Singh – 7

Shubman Gill’s dominance was evident throughout the West Indies series. He opened his account with a 110-run century in the first ODI before producing a spectacular unbeaten 223 in the second match.

The knock was his second ODI double century, making him only the second batter in the format to register more than one double hundred.

The India skipper is also enjoying a remarkable run of form in 2026. He is currently the leading ODI run-scorer of the year, having amassed 895 runs in 11 innings. His tally includes three centuries and five fifties, further highlighting his consistency at the top level