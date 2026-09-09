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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Celebrates 27th Birthday With Family, Shares Heartwarming Images On Instagram

Shubman Gill Celebrates 27th Birthday With Family, Shares Heartwarming Images On Instagram

Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with parents and sister, shared cake-cutting moments with fans on Instagram.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday quietly with family.
  • Gill shared family moments on Instagram, expressing gratitude for support.
  • His strong career statistics show his importance across formats.

Shubman Gill Birthday: Shubman Gill marked his 27th birthday with a quiet celebration surrounded by the people closest to him, sharing a glimpse of the special occasion with his fans on Instagram. The India Test and ODI captain posted pictures from his birthday celebrations, showing himself cutting a cake alongside his father Lakhwinder Singh Gill, mother, Kirat Gill, sister Shahneel Gill, and seemingly some other family members. The gathering offered a rare look at the Indian star away from the pressure and spotlight of international cricket.

Gill Shares Special Birthday Moments With Family

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Shubman Gill kept the message simple while expressing his gratitude for the affection he received from fans and well-wishers.

"Grateful. Always. Thank you for all the love and wishes," 

While Gill is accustomed to celebrating milestones in front of packed stadiums, his latest birthday was a much more personal affair.

Read More: Top 7 ODI Run-Scorers In 2026 So Far: Shubman Gill Leads Star-Studded Elite List

The social media post showed the batter enjoying the occasion with his family, with his father and sister by his side as he cut the birthday cake.

For a cricketer who spends much of his time travelling for tournaments and international assignments, moments with family offer a welcome break from the demands of the game.

From Family Celebration To Leading Indian Cricket

This birthday comes at an important stage in Shubman Gill’s career.

The right-hander has increasingly established himself as one of the central figures in India’s next generation and is widely regarded as a potential successor to Virat Kohli’s batting legacy.

His numbers across formats underline the scale of his rise.

In Tests, Gill has scored 3,043 runs in 43 matches, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His ODI record has been even more impressive, with 3,379 runs in 67 matches. Notably, he has nine ODI centuries and 20 fifties, with a highest score of 208.

In T20Is, Gill has accumulated 869 runs from 36 appearances at a strike rate of 138.59, including one century.

His IPL record is equally notable, with 4,598 runs in 134 matches, including five hundreds, 32 fifties, and one title-winning campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Shubman Gill's career statistics mentioned?

In Tests, Gill has 3,043 runs with 11 centuries, and in ODIs, 3,379 runs with 9 centuries. He also has 869 T20I runs and 4,598 IPL runs with five hundreds.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IPL Shubman Gill Stats Gujarat Titans
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