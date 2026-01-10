Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Snub Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian star batter and ODI captain Shubman Gill has finally broken his silence regarding his exclusion from 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad.

Speaking to the media on January 10, 2026, just a day before the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, Gill presented a composed and professional front despite the "shock" of being dropped from a format where he was recently the vice-captain.

“I respect the selectors’ decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup,” said Gill to reporters on Saturday, January 10.

“I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country and the selectors have taken their decision.”

Why Shubman Gill was snubbed?

The decision by the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, to omit Gill from the 15-member squad on December 20, 2025, sent ripples through the sporting community. Several factors contributed to this strategic pivot:

Lack of Recent Form: In his last 15 T20I appearances, Gill struggled to find his rhythm, scoring 291 runs at an average of 24.25 without a single half-century.

Strike-Rate Demands: Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir, India has adopted an ultra-aggressive "slam-bang" approach. Selectors prioritized "explosive" profiles like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson over Gill’s more traditional anchoring style.

Team Balance: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar noted that the decision was driven by the need for two wicketkeepers at the top of the order (Samson and Ishan Kishan) to provide greater flexibility in the middle order.

Shifting Focus to ODIs and Tests

While the T20 chapter has temporarily closed for Gill, his role in other formats remains vital. He continues to lead the Indian side in both Tests and ODIs. The upcoming three-match series against New Zealand is seen as the formal beginning of India’s preparation for 2027 ODI World Cup.