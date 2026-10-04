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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Blames These 2 Factors For India's Shock Defeat Despite 351-Run Total

Shubman Gill Blames These 2 Factors For India's Shock Defeat Despite 351-Run Total

Shubman Gill Blames These 2 Factors For India's Shock Defeat Despite 351-Run Total

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 08:17 AM (IST)

Entering the third ODI on October 3 aiming for a series sweep, world top-ranked India suffered a surprise five-wicket loss after failing to defend a total of 351. Spearheaded by skipper Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162, the West Indies pulled off their highest successful run-chase in ODI history.

Despite the setback, India wrapped up the three-match series 2-1. However, the defeat exposed critical execution flaws in the death overs as the team builds toward the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Costly Slow Over-Rate Penalty

Captain Shubman Gill pointed to slow over-rate penalties under heavy dew as a pivotal turning point. Falling four overs behind the required time allowance, India were forced to bring an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle for the final four overs.

With only four fielders permitted on the boundary during what would typically be a five-fielder third powerplay, the restriction left vast gaps in the outfield. The West Indies capitalized ruthlessly, chasing down the remaining 56 runs off just 20 deliveries.

Also Read | WATCH: Virat Kohli Golden Duck! Jayden Seales Cleans Up India Star's Middle Stump

Death Bowling and Tactical Execution Under Scanner

Needing 56 runs off the final 30 balls with five wickets in hand, the Caribbean side seized total momentum against India's seamers. Gill voiced frustration over the lack of tactical clarity during the closing overs, emphasizing that the bowling attack struggled to balance attacking line-and-length with defensive field settings.

Series Takeaways for the 2027 World Cup Roadmap

While the loss ended India's hopes of a 3-0 sweep, the series victory extends the West Indies' two-decade drought without an ODI series win on Indian soil. For the Indian management, the fixture serves as a timely reality check, highlighting fielding lapses and execution under penalty pressure as primary focus areas for improvement.

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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Shubman Gill India Vs West Indies Highlights IND Vs WI Highlights
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