Shubman Gill Birthday: 15 'Unbreakable' Records Of India Star

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill celebrates his 27th birthday on September 8. Born on September 8, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab, Gill has established himself as one of the leading batters of his generation since making his international debut in an ODI against New Zealand in January 2019.

The right-handed batter has already accumulated more than 7,000 international runs and 32 centuries across formats. As Gill enters another year of his career, here is a look at 15 remarkable records associated with his name.

15 Major Records Held by Shubman Gill

1. 2,000 ODI runs in just 38 innings

Shubman Gill reached 2,000 ODI runs in only 38 innings, making him the fastest batter to the landmark at the time. Hashim Amla had previously achieved it in 40 innings.

2. Youngest Indian to score an ODI double century

Shubman Gill smashed an ODI double century at the age of 23 years and 132 days, making him the youngest player to achieve the feat.

3. 126* in T20Is

Gill's unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in 2023 remains the second-highest individual score by an Indian batter in men's T20Is.

4. 430 runs in a Test match

Shubman Gill accumulated 430 runs in the Birmingham Test against England in 2025, scoring 269 and 161 across the two innings. It is the highest aggregate by an Indian in a single Test match and ranks second overall, behind Graham Gooch.

5. Four centuries in a Test series

Shubman Gill hit four centuries during India's 2025 Test series against England. Before him, only Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli had achieved the feat for India.

6. 754 runs in a Test series

Shubman Gill finished the 2025 England Test series with 754 runs, giving him the second-highest aggregate by an Indian in a single Test series. Sunil Gavaskar remains at the top.

7. 269 - Highest Test score by an Indian captain against England

Shubman Gill's 269 in Birmingham is the highest individual Test score by an Indian captain against England, surpassing Virat Kohli's 254.

8. 3,000 ODI runs in 62 innings

Gill became the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in 62 innings.

9. 890 runs in an IPL season

Shubman Gill's 890-run campaign is the second-highest tally by a batter in a single IPL season. Virat Kohli holds the record with 973 runs.

10. 2,500 ODI runs in 50 innings

Shubman Gill reached 2,500 ODI runs in just 50 innings, underlining his extraordinary consistency in the format.

11. 1,584 ODI runs in a calendar year

Gill scored 1,584 ODI runs in 2023. He became only the fourth Indian to cross 1,500 ODI runs in a calendar year, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

12. Double century and 150-plus score in the same Test

Shubman Gill became the only batter in the world to register both a double century and a score above 150 in the same Test match.

13. 129 in an IPL playoff match

Gill's 129 remains the highest individual score by a batter in an IPL playoff game.

14. ODI average of 60.33

Shubman Gill has recorded an ODI batting average of 60.33, the best among players from ICC Full Member nations. Virat Kohli is next on the list with an average of 58.59.

15. Two ICC titles

Shubman Gill has already been part of two ICC trophy-winning campaigns. He was a member of India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning team and later lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy with the senior side.