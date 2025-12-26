Shubman Gill And One Pak Player Among 2025's Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In International Cricket

The year 2025 proved to be exceptional for several international cricketers, though not everyone could maintain consistent form. Leading the charts was India’s Shubman Gill, who emerged as the highest run-scorer of the year.

Below is a look at the top 10 batsmen in international cricket in 2025, featuring one player from Pakistan.

1. Shubman Gill (India)

India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, topped the run charts in 2025. Across 35 matches in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, he amassed 1,764 runs at an average of 49, including 7 centuries and 3 half-centuries. His highest score of the year was 269.

2. Shai Hope (West Indies)

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope played 42 matches and scored 1,760 runs, registering 5 centuries and 9 half-centuries.

3. Joe Root (England)

England’s veteran Joe Root played only 24 matches but scored an impressive 1,598 runs, including 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

4. Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe’s young talent Brian Bennett featured in 39 matches across all formats, scoring 1,585 runs with 3 centuries and 8 half-centuries.

5. Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha had a remarkable year, playing the most matches among the top 10 (56 matches) and scoring 1,569 runs, including 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries.

6. Karanbir Singh (Australia)

Australia’s Karanbir Singh excelled in 32 matches, scoring 1,488 runs with 2 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

7. Harry Brook (England)

England’s Harry Brook accumulated 1,468 runs in 37 matches, including 3 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

8. Ben Duckett (England)

England opener Ben Duckett also enjoyed a stellar year, scoring 1,448 runs in 32 matches, with 3 centuries and 8 half-centuries.

9. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s explosive opener Pathum Nissanka scored 1,414 runs in 34 matches, continuing his impressive form on the international stage.

10. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra played 32 matches and scored 1,382 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 half-centuries across all formats.

