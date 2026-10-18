Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anaya Bangar gained attention for viral interview choices.

Anaya, post-transition, seeks cricket career path in Australia.

She urged BCCI to adopt transgender inclusion policies.

Tests show her physical parameters align with female athletes.

Anaya Bangar has caught social media attention after revealing her choices in a viral interview featuring three Indian cricketers: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar was asked to play the ‘Kill, Marry, Hookup’ game, with the three players as options. Her response, shared on Krishnank Atrey’s YouTube channel, has since become a talking point online.

Anaya Bangar Picks Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer

When asked to choose between the three India batters, Anaya gave a different answer for each category. She picked Shreyas Iyer for ‘kill’, Abhishek Sharma for ‘marry’ and Shubman Gill for ‘hookup’.

The clip has circulated on social media, bringing renewed attention to Anaya, who has also spoken publicly about her plans to return to competitive cricket and the challenges she has faced during her transition.

Anaya previously played age-group men's cricket for Mumbai. She underwent gender-affirming surgery in March 2026, following a transition process that began in 2022. She is now planning to move to Australia to pursue her cricketing ambitions.

Anaya Bangar Wants BCCI To Consider A Pathway For Transgender Players

Earlier this month, Anaya urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider an approach similar to Cricket Australia's policy on transgender participation in women's cricket.

"If BCCI can follow what Australia has done, that would be a wonderful thing," she told Hindustan Times.

Anaya has also spoken about the online abuse she has faced following her transition. Responding to the criticism, she said: "They haven't experienced what I have."

Cricket Australia's decision on transgender participation has drawn criticism from some players. South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, for instance, publicly objected to the policy in a post tagging the Women's Big Bash League's official account.

Anaya Bangar Responds To Concerns About Competitive Fairness

Addressing concerns about a possible physical advantage in women's cricket, Anaya said she had undergone a 12-week testing programme conducted by the Manchester University Institute of Sport after a year of hormone replacement therapy.

According to Anaya, the assessment found that her physical parameters fell within the range observed in cisgender female athletes. She cited the testing as scientific evidence supporting her case and argued that participation policies should consider individual circumstances.

Anaya also said her testosterone levels had fallen to 0.6 nanomoles following surgery and described experiencing bone-density loss, reduced muscle mass and lower stamina.

Her comments come amid wider debate over transgender inclusion, competitive fairness and eligibility rules in women's sport. Anaya has maintained that decisions should be informed by scientific assessment and that policies should account for differences between individual athletes.