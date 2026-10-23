Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video allegedly showed Shreyas Iyer in hotel.

Clip purportedly showed Iyer wrapped in hotel towel.

Video's location, timing, authenticity remain unverified.

This emerged ahead of India's second T20I.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: A video purportedly showing India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer walking through a hotel wrapped in a towel has gone viral on social media ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand. The unexpected clip has attracted attention online, with users sharing it and questioning how the footage surfaced.

The video allegedly shows Iyer outside a hotel room with a yellow-and-white striped towel wrapped around him. He appears to be carrying a pair of shoes while walking alongside a hotel staff member before entering a lift.

A woman can also be seen inside the lift as the clip continues. However, the exact location, recording time and circumstances in which the footage was captured have not been independently verified.

Shreyas Iyer’s Towel Video Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Shreyas Iyer's leaked video from Team hotel 👀 Btw he is in Towel😭 https://t.co/DVwkYOMaH9 — Shikha (@Shikha_003) October 23, 2026

Shreyas Iyer’s Viral Hotel Video: What Does The Clip Show?

The footage was shared on X by an account identified as @Shikha_003, which described it as a leaked video from the Indian team hotel. The post subsequently drew attention as the clip circulated across social media.

The video's origin remains unclear, and the circumstances surrounding its recording have not been established. The footage alone does not confirm when or where it was filmed.

The clip emerged ahead of India's second T20I against New Zealand, scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24.

Shreyas Iyer’s Knock Helped India Win First T20I

Iyer will lead India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. India began the tour with a four-wicket victory in Christchurch, successfully chasing a target of 226 in the series opener.

The Indian captain contributed 42 runs off 28 deliveries, helping revive the chase alongside Axar Patel before Naman Dhir finished the job in the final over. India head into the second match with a 1-0 lead in the series.

As the team prepares for the next fixture, the viral hotel footage has become a separate talking point online. However, its provenance remains unverified, and no confirmed details are available about when or how it was recorded.