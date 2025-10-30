Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Return Update: Will He Play India vs South Africa ODI Series?

Shreyas Iyer Return Update: Will He Play India vs South Africa ODI Series?

India will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series starting late November 2025. With Shreyas Iyer recovering from an injury, questions loom over his participation.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India will host South Africa for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series late next month, November 2025.

They lost a recent ODI series against Australia 2-1, but ended the final match on a high with big scores from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, Shreyas Iyer, the team's vice captain and an important batsman, sustained an injury during this fixture. 

He was rushed to the hospital in Sydney, was even in the ICU for a bit, and while he is in a stable condition as of now, speculation looms around his participation in the upcoming IND vs SA ODI series.

Will Shreyas Iyer Play ODI Series Against South Africa?

Speaking with the Times Of India, Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stated that it should normally take him six to eight weeks to recover completely. 

However, he also said he might surprise everyone with a faster comeback.

"Shreyas is much, much, much better. His recovery has been much faster than what the doctor expected. I’m in regular touch with Dr Rizwan (Khan, Indian team doctor who stayed back with Iyer to assist with his treatment at the Sydney hospital). Normally, he should take six to eight weeks (to recover completely), but you can expect a surprise from him because he may recover much earlier,"

Although this is a positive update regarding Iyer's return, the India vs South Africa ODIs kick off from November 30, 2025, which is just four weeks out.

Whether he is able to return that quickly with complete game fitness remains to be seen.

India vs South Africa: ODI Series Schedule

IND vs SA ODI 1 - November 30, 2025

IND vs SA ODI 2 - December 3, 2025

IND vs SA ODI 3 - December 6, 2025

This series will be followed by a five-match T20 series agains South Africa, which will also be played at home.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA ODI Series India Vs South Africa Odi IND Vs SA Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer Return Shreyas Iyer Injury Shreyas Iyer Injury Update Shreyas Iyer Return Update India Next Odi Series Will Shreyas Iyer Play Ind Vs Sa Odi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Jammu And Kashmir: Chaos Erupts In Assembly Over Flood Relief Discussion
Unity Day: celebrations begin at Statue of Unity, nationwide ‘Run for Unity’ marks tribute to Sardar Patel
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet after six years, US reduces tariffs on China following positive talks
Bihar Election: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Back-To-Back Rallies Today
Bihar Election: CM Yogi Targets RJD Over ‘Criminal Legacy’ As Campaign Tensions Rise
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget