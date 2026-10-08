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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Priceless Reaction As Fan Brings Back 10-Year-Old Memory

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Priceless Reaction As Fan Brings Back 10-Year-Old Memory

Shreyas Iyer was left puzzled when a fan showed him their 2015 photograph before the India star finally recognised him in a heartwarming viral reunion.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A fan showed Shreyas Iyer an old 2015 photograph.
  • Iyer initially seemed puzzled, then recognized the fan.
  • He humorously commented on the fan's dramatically changed appearance.

Shreyas Iyer Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer was given an unexpected trip down memory lane when a fan approached him with a photograph from almost a decade ago. An old clip from the Mumbai T20 League has now resurfaced, showing the India batsman trying to place a familiar face before eventually realising just how long it had been since their first meeting. The fan had kept a photograph of himself with Iyer from 2015 and decided to show it to the cricketer years later.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jammy & Thunder (@jammy_thunder)

The moment initially left Iyer puzzled, as he carefully examined the picture and appeared to search his memory for clues. Then came the recognition.

Iyer Finally Recognises Fan From Old Photo

After taking another look at the photograph, Iyer seemed to connect the dots and remembered the fan from their earlier encounter.

His response also came with a light-hearted observation about how much the fan had changed.

"Abhi tera chehra yaad aaya mereko. Daadhi aagayi hai (Now I remember your face. You've grown a beard),"

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The exchange captured a wonderfully candid side of the India star, who appeared genuinely surprised to see how dramatically the young fan from the old photograph had changed.

Nearly A Decade Later, Same Cricketer-Fan Connection

The photograph reportedly dates back to 2015, meaning the reunion came roughly nine years after their original meeting.

While the fan had clearly held on to the memory, Iyer needed a little more time to recognise the person standing in front of him.

The resurfaced footage has now gained traction online, with social media users enjoying the simplicity of the encounter.

Rather than being about cricketing action, the clip offered a glimpse into a personal moment between a player and someone who had followed him for years.

For the fan, the old photograph became proof of a memorable meeting from his younger days. For Iyer, seeing the image again eventually unlocked the memory, and his playful reaction made the reunion even more entertaining.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected encounter did Shreyas Iyer have with a fan?

A fan approached Shreyas Iyer with a photograph taken almost a decade ago. Iyer initially struggled to recognise the fan before eventually remembering him.

When was the original photo of Shreyas Iyer and the fan taken?

The photograph of Shreyas Iyer and the fan dates back to 2015. It was taken during the Mumbai T20 League, nearly nine years before their recent reunion.

How did Shreyas Iyer react to seeing the old photograph?

Iyer was initially puzzled, carefully examining the picture to recall the fan. He eventually recognised him, playfully commenting on the fan's changed appearance, noting he had grown a beard.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI T20Is
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