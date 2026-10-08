WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Priceless Reaction As Fan Brings Back 10-Year-Old Memory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fan showed Shreyas Iyer an old 2015 photograph.

Iyer initially seemed puzzled, then recognized the fan.

He humorously commented on the fan's dramatically changed appearance.

Shreyas Iyer Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer was given an unexpected trip down memory lane when a fan approached him with a photograph from almost a decade ago. An old clip from the Mumbai T20 League has now resurfaced, showing the India batsman trying to place a familiar face before eventually realising just how long it had been since their first meeting. The fan had kept a photograph of himself with Iyer from 2015 and decided to show it to the cricketer years later.

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The moment initially left Iyer puzzled, as he carefully examined the picture and appeared to search his memory for clues. Then came the recognition.

Iyer Finally Recognises Fan From Old Photo

After taking another look at the photograph, Iyer seemed to connect the dots and remembered the fan from their earlier encounter.

His response also came with a light-hearted observation about how much the fan had changed.

"Abhi tera chehra yaad aaya mereko. Daadhi aagayi hai (Now I remember your face. You've grown a beard),"

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The exchange captured a wonderfully candid side of the India star, who appeared genuinely surprised to see how dramatically the young fan from the old photograph had changed.

Nearly A Decade Later, Same Cricketer-Fan Connection

The photograph reportedly dates back to 2015, meaning the reunion came roughly nine years after their original meeting.

While the fan had clearly held on to the memory, Iyer needed a little more time to recognise the person standing in front of him.

The resurfaced footage has now gained traction online, with social media users enjoying the simplicity of the encounter.

Rather than being about cricketing action, the clip offered a glimpse into a personal moment between a player and someone who had followed him for years.

For the fan, the old photograph became proof of a memorable meeting from his younger days. For Iyer, seeing the image again eventually unlocked the memory, and his playful reaction made the reunion even more entertaining.