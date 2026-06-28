Shreyas Iyer's Nightmare Start As Captain! Ireland Stun World Champions With 2-0 Series Sweep

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India's tour of Ireland ended in major disappointment as the Men in Blue slumped to another defeat, handing the hosts a stunning 2-0 T20I series sweep. After doing well to restrict Ireland to 154/8, India's chase unraveled almost immediately, with both openers departing for ducks before the middle order crumbled under pressure. Tilak Varma fought a lone battle with a composed knock that briefly revived India's hopes, taking the visitors within touching distance of the target.

However, once he was dismissed, the lower order failed to complete the job, sealing a memorable series win for Ireland and a nightmare start to Shreyas Iyer's tenure as T20I captain.

Prince Yadav Shines On T20 Debut

India's bowling effort was headlined by debutant Prince Yadav, who made an immediate impression with figures of 3/22. The pacer consistently troubled Ireland with disciplined lines and clever variations, including the prized wicket of Lorcan Tucker.

Shivam Dube delivered the decisive spell of the innings, picking up 2/25, including two wickets in successive deliveries that halted Ireland's momentum. Harry Tector top-scored with 53 in his 100th T20I appearance, while Ben Calitz contributed 37, but Ireland never managed to break free after India's bowlers tightened the screws.

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Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets, Harshit Rana chipped in with one, and Shreyas Iyer's bowling changes proved effective throughout the innings as India kept the hosts well below what appeared to be a competitive total.

India Falter Despite Tilak Varma's Heroics

India's reply began disastrously, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma both departing without scoring. The pressure intensified when Ishan Kishan was run out for 12 before captain Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just 10.

With wickets tumbling around him, Tilak Varma anchored the innings with maturity. Rather than searching for boundaries, the left-hander focused on rotating the strike and building partnerships.

As the match entered the closing overs, India still required 45 runs with only four wickets in hand. With Tilak on the crease, there was still hope, but his wicket in the 18th over on 55 off 46, the situation spiralled out of control.

Harshit Rana did chip in with some late fireworks, but that was ultimately not enough.