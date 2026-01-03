Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Back As India Name Squad For New Zealand ODIs

BCCI has officially announced the Indian squad for upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 11, 2026.

The selection meeting, led by Ajit Agarkar, has produced a roster that balances veteran stability with a clear eye on the future, as India begins its final bilateral 50-over assignment before the focus shifts entirely to the T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer's comeback still uncertain

Shreyas Iyer's inclusion will depend on receiving final fitness approval from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE).

A notable feature of this squad is the strategic resting of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. To ensure they remain at peak fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selectors have opted to manage their workloads, leaving them out of the 50-over fixtures.

India have reshuffled their squad significantly compared to the team that featured in South Africa series. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel and Tilak Varma have been left out of the latest selection. At the same time, Mohammed Siraj makes his return to the ODI squad, having last appeared in the format during the India vs Australia series.

Wicketkeeping Dilemma

The most discussed aspect of the selection was the wicketkeeper-batter slot. KL Rahul remains the primary choice behind the stumps and in the middle order. Despite significant speculation regarding his place, Rishabh Pant has retained his spot in the squad.

India squad for IND vs NZ ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs NZ ODI Series - Full Schedule

IND vs NZ 1st ODI - Sunday, 11th January - Vadodara

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI - Wednesday, 14th January - Rajkot

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI - Sunday, 18th January - Indore