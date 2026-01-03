Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Back As India Name Squad For New Zealand ODIs

Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Back As India Name Squad For New Zealand ODIs

India begins its final bilateral 50-over assignment before the focus shifts entirely to T20 World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)

BCCI has officially announced the Indian squad for upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 11, 2026.

The selection meeting, led by Ajit Agarkar, has produced a roster that balances veteran stability with a clear eye on the future, as India begins its final bilateral 50-over assignment before the focus shifts entirely to the T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer's comeback still uncertain

Shreyas Iyer's inclusion will depend on receiving final fitness approval from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE).

A notable feature of this squad is the strategic resting of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. To ensure they remain at peak fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selectors have opted to manage their workloads, leaving them out of the 50-over fixtures.

India have reshuffled their squad significantly compared to the team that featured in South Africa series. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel and Tilak Varma have been left out of the latest selection. At the same time, Mohammed Siraj makes his return to the ODI squad, having last appeared in the format during the India vs Australia series.

Wicketkeeping Dilemma

The most discussed aspect of the selection was the wicketkeeper-batter slot. KL Rahul remains the primary choice behind the stumps and in the middle order. Despite significant speculation regarding his place, Rishabh Pant has retained his spot in the squad.

India squad for IND vs NZ ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs NZ ODI Series - Full Schedule

IND vs NZ 1st ODI - Sunday, 11th January - Vadodara

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI - Wednesday, 14th January - Rajkot

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI - Sunday, 18th January - Indore

Related Video

Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer IND Vs NZ ODIs India Vs New Zealand ODIs India Squad For IND Vs NZ ODIs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget