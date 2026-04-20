Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Set For T20I Captaincy; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026

Shreyas Iyer Set For T20I Captaincy; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning to expand its talent pool by identifying around 30–35 players who can be called up to international cricket whenever needed.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

BCCI is reportedly finalizing a "Split Squad" strategy for the upcoming international cycle. As first reported following the mid-season success of IPL 2026, the board plans to manage a massive pool of 30-35 players to field two competitive T20I teams simultaneously.

At the heart of this transition is Shreyas Iyer, who is favored to take the reins as the new T20I captain, potentially replacing Suryakumar Yadav

Two Teams, One Vision

With a congested calendar including Team India's upcoming tours of Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the home series against West Indies, BCCI aims to prevent player burnout while rewarding IPL standouts.

Team A: Likely to feature established veterans and multi-format stars.

Team B: A "Next-Gen" unit focusing on raw power and youth, specifically targeting the Asian Games in Japan and the Ireland tour.

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by NDTV: “The Asian Games and the India vs West Indies T20 Series are going to be at the same time. So, we have to look at two T20 teams playing. It is important from now on to have a pool of 30-35 cricketers who can be called up for international assignments. For the upcoming Ireland tour, like most tours to the UK, a bigger pool of players will be kept in the squad. This will extend for the Asian Games.”

The Asian Games and India-West Indies T20I series are likely to overlap, making it impossible for the same group of players to feature in both tournaments. To manage this scheduling conflict, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is looking to build a strong backup system.

As part of this plan, BCCI is working towards identifying a larger pool of around 30-35 players who can step into international cricket whenever required.

Rise of Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s return to the captaincy conversation is fueled by his "insane form" for Punjab Kings.

Iyer has smashed over 200 runs in just five matches this season, maintaining an aggressive strike rate that has silenced critics of his T20 approach.

Having led PBKS to an unbeaten streak in the first half of IPL 2026, his tactical maturity is seen as the perfect successor to Suryakumar Yadav, whose form has reportedly dipped to an average of just 22 in recent months.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BCCI's new strategy for the upcoming international cycle?

The BCCI is finalizing a 'Split Squad' strategy to manage a large pool of players and field two competitive T20I teams simultaneously due to a congested calendar.

Why is the BCCI planning to field two T20I teams?

The Asian Games and the India vs West Indies T20 Series are scheduled to occur at the same time, making it impossible for one team to participate in both.

Who is being considered for the new T20I captaincy?

Shreyas Iyer is favored to take over as the new T20I captain due to his recent impressive form and tactical maturity.

What is the size of the player pool BCCI is aiming for?

The BCCI aims to manage a pool of 30-35 cricketers who can be called up for international assignments.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Shreyas Iyer IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set For T20I Captaincy; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026
Shreyas Iyer India's New T20I Captain; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026
Cricket
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After RR's Narrow Loss To KKR
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After RR's Narrow Loss To KKR
Cricket
Will Rohit Sharma Play GT vs MI? Mumbai Indians Coach Gives Fitness Update
Will Rohit Sharma Play GT vs MI? Mumbai Indians Coach Gives Fitness Update
Cricket
KKR Playoff Scenario: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify? Playoff Equation Decoded
KKR Playoff Scenario: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify? Playoff Equation Decoded
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: United States cargo planes land at Noor Khan Airbase amid tight security
Breaking News: IRGC takes control of Iran, peace talks uncertain
Breaking: Delhi Preet Vihar parking dispute turns deadly, youth shot dead, police launch hunt
Nitin Nabin Interview: BJP leader Nitin Nabin targets TMC in Kolkata interview, intensifies West Bengal poll pitch
US–Iran talks: Pakistan mediation under scrutiny amid claims, tensions and heavy security buildup
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget