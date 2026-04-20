Shreyas Iyer Set For T20I Captaincy; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026

BCCI is reportedly finalizing a "Split Squad" strategy for the upcoming international cycle. As first reported following the mid-season success of IPL 2026, the board plans to manage a massive pool of 30-35 players to field two competitive T20I teams simultaneously.

At the heart of this transition is Shreyas Iyer, who is favored to take the reins as the new T20I captain, potentially replacing Suryakumar Yadav

Two Teams, One Vision

With a congested calendar including Team India's upcoming tours of Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the home series against West Indies, BCCI aims to prevent player burnout while rewarding IPL standouts.

Team A: Likely to feature established veterans and multi-format stars.

Team B: A "Next-Gen" unit focusing on raw power and youth, specifically targeting the Asian Games in Japan and the Ireland tour.

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by NDTV: “The Asian Games and the India vs West Indies T20 Series are going to be at the same time. So, we have to look at two T20 teams playing. It is important from now on to have a pool of 30-35 cricketers who can be called up for international assignments. For the upcoming Ireland tour, like most tours to the UK, a bigger pool of players will be kept in the squad. This will extend for the Asian Games.”

The Asian Games and India-West Indies T20I series are likely to overlap, making it impossible for the same group of players to feature in both tournaments. To manage this scheduling conflict, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is looking to build a strong backup system.

As part of this plan, BCCI is working towards identifying a larger pool of around 30-35 players who can step into international cricket whenever required.

Rise of Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s return to the captaincy conversation is fueled by his "insane form" for Punjab Kings.

Iyer has smashed over 200 runs in just five matches this season, maintaining an aggressive strike rate that has silenced critics of his T20 approach.

Having led PBKS to an unbeaten streak in the first half of IPL 2026, his tactical maturity is seen as the perfect successor to Suryakumar Yadav, whose form has reportedly dipped to an average of just 22 in recent months.