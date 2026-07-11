Shreyas Iyer Hit By Major Controversy After Sister Likes '10 Snakes' Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer's sister liked critical post, sparking debate.

Post implied Iyer lacked support; his sister defended leadership.

Controversy follows India's six consecutive T20I defeats abroad.

Team seeks first tour victory amid ongoing leadership scrutiny.

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has become central to an unexpected off-field controversy following recent international defeats in the United Kingdom. His sister, Shresta Iyer, caused widespread debate across social networks after interacting with an online post criticising the national squad. The social media activity occurred immediately after the team surrendered the bilateral series against England.

Like On Post Raises Questions On Squad

The online debate began when observers noticed Shresta Iyer liked an Instagram post focused on the national captain. The uploaded image displayed the batsman celebrating a half-century scored during the opening match of the English tour.

The caption text stated that the skipper was effectively playing alongside ten snakes in the current lineup. The phrasing implied that the team leader lacks genuine tactical support from his active playing colleagues.

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The author of the digital post argued that the captain faces disproportionate public blame during defeats. The content stressed that cricket requires collective accountability rather than targeting a single individual for poor collective results.

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Defence And Comparisons With Legends

The social media interaction directly follows previous public comments made by the skipper's family. Shresta Iyer recently defended her brother's leadership credentials during an appearance on the Filmygyan podcast.

During the interview, she emphasised that all international captains endure challenging professional phases. She referenced the historical careers of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to contextualise the current slump.

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The family member stated that the public would eventually recognise the current leader as a highly successful captain. The defensive remarks aimed to counter the sustained criticism generated by recent white-ball fixtures.

Realities Of The Ongoing Slump

The off-field debate arrives at a crucial point in time for the national T20I team. The touring side has suffered six consecutive defeats across bilateral matches played in both Ireland and England.

The current leadership group is still searching for a maiden victory on this tour. The team lost the opening leg two-nil before losing three successive matches to the hosts in England.

India will conclude the five-match series against England in Southampton on Saturday. The management must secure a win to alter the negative narrative surrounding the squad before returning home.