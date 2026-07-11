The controversy began when Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, liked an Instagram post that criticized the national squad. This interaction occurred after recent international defeats in the United Kingdom.
Shreyas Iyer Hit By Major Controversy After Sister Likes '10 Snakes' Post
Shresta Iyer sparks debate by liking an Instagram post claiming India captain Shreyas Iyer is playing with ten snakes following the England series defeat.
- Shreyas Iyer's sister liked critical post, sparking debate.
- Post implied Iyer lacked support; his sister defended leadership.
- Controversy follows India's six consecutive T20I defeats abroad.
- Team seeks first tour victory amid ongoing leadership scrutiny.
India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has become central to an unexpected off-field controversy following recent international defeats in the United Kingdom. His sister, Shresta Iyer, caused widespread debate across social networks after interacting with an online post criticising the national squad. The social media activity occurred immediately after the team surrendered the bilateral series against England.
Like On Post Raises Questions On Squad
The online debate began when observers noticed Shresta Iyer liked an Instagram post focused on the national captain. The uploaded image displayed the batsman celebrating a half-century scored during the opening match of the English tour.
The caption text stated that the skipper was effectively playing alongside ten snakes in the current lineup. The phrasing implied that the team leader lacks genuine tactical support from his active playing colleagues.
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The author of the digital post argued that the captain faces disproportionate public blame during defeats. The content stressed that cricket requires collective accountability rather than targeting a single individual for poor collective results.
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July 11, 2026
Defence And Comparisons With Legends
The social media interaction directly follows previous public comments made by the skipper's family. Shresta Iyer recently defended her brother's leadership credentials during an appearance on the Filmygyan podcast.
During the interview, she emphasised that all international captains endure challenging professional phases. She referenced the historical careers of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to contextualise the current slump.
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The family member stated that the public would eventually recognise the current leader as a highly successful captain. The defensive remarks aimed to counter the sustained criticism generated by recent white-ball fixtures.
Realities Of The Ongoing Slump
The off-field debate arrives at a crucial point in time for the national T20I team. The touring side has suffered six consecutive defeats across bilateral matches played in both Ireland and England.
The current leadership group is still searching for a maiden victory on this tour. The team lost the opening leg two-nil before losing three successive matches to the hosts in England.
India will conclude the five-match series against England in Southampton on Saturday. The management must secure a win to alter the negative narrative surrounding the squad before returning home.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent controversy involving India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer?
What message did the Instagram post liked by Shresta Iyer convey?
The post's caption implied that the captain was 'playing alongside ten snakes,' suggesting a lack of tactical support from his teammates. It also argued that the captain faces unfair public blame during defeats.
How has Shreyas Iyer's family previously defended his leadership?
Shresta Iyer previously defended her brother on a podcast, stating that all international captains face challenging phases. She compared his situation to historical careers of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.
What is the current performance record of the national T20I team on this tour?
The national T20I team has suffered six consecutive defeats across bilateral matches in Ireland and England. They are yet to secure a maiden victory on the current tour.