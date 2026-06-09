Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain.

Iyer's father celebrated appointment with a dance.

He will lead India in T20s against Ireland, then England.

Shreyas Iyer was appointed as India's T20 captain over the weekend, sparking a new era for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. He replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the role, who had just guided the side to their record third ICC T20 World Cup. A video is now going viral on social media that captured the emotional reaction of Iyer's father to the milestone. Surrounded apparently by family, he was seen dancing in celebration after the announcement, reflecting the pride and joy felt by those closest to the newly appointed India T20 captain. Check it out:

Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating Shreyas’ appointment as team India captain. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m71O1KhdsA June 9, 2026

Shreyas Iyer's first outing as India's captain will be later this month.

Shreyas Iyer Reacts To Captaincy Appointment

Iyer dropped his first reaction to appointment as India's T20 captain during an event, stating:

"I've got this job right now of or responsibility as a captain, it's a great challenge. At the same time, I don't have to change my personality. I have to be the same person how I was before and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow,"

On June 26, India will kick-off their two-match T20I series agains Ireland. This will be Shreyas Iyer's first dance in the role. After that, the Men in Blue will travel to England for a five-match series, July 1 onwards.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India remained undefeated in T20 bilaterals and tournaments. It will be interesting to see if the new captain can can extend thisimpressive streak.

Also Check: Ben Stokes Could Lose England Captaincy Over Nightclub Controversy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Selection Makes Headlines

It was not only Shreyas Iyer's appointment as India's T20 captain that grabbed attention, but also the selection of 15-year old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

He has had two explosive IPL seasons, and a remarkable run for India's junior teams over the last year. Needless to say, fans and the team will expect fireworks from him as he debuts for the senior team.