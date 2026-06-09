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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Pure Emotion! Shreyas Iyer's Father Dances With Joy Celebrating Son's Appointment As India Captain

WATCH: Pure Emotion! Shreyas Iyer's Father Dances With Joy Celebrating Son's Appointment As India Captain

Viral video shows Shreyas Iyer's father dancing in celebration after his son was named India's new T20 captain ahead of Ireland and England tours.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain.
  • Iyer's father celebrated appointment with a dance.
  • He will lead India in T20s against Ireland, then England.

Shreyas Iyer was appointed as India's T20 captain over the weekend, sparking a new era for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. He replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the role, who had just guided the side to their record third ICC T20 World Cup. A video is now going viral on social media that captured the emotional reaction of Iyer's father to the milestone. Surrounded apparently by family, he was seen dancing in celebration after the announcement, reflecting the pride and joy felt by those closest to the newly appointed India T20 captain. Check it out:

Shreyas Iyer's first outing as India's captain will be later this month.

Shreyas Iyer Reacts To Captaincy Appointment

Iyer dropped his first reaction to appointment as India's T20 captain during an event, stating:

"I've got this job right now of or responsibility as a captain, it's a great challenge. At the same time, I don't have to change my personality. I have to be the same person how I was before and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow," 

On June 26, India will kick-off their two-match T20I series agains Ireland. This will be Shreyas Iyer's first dance in the role. After that, the Men in Blue will travel to England for a five-match series, July 1 onwards.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India remained undefeated in T20 bilaterals and tournaments. It will be interesting to see if the new captain can can extend thisimpressive streak.

Also Check: Ben Stokes Could Lose England Captaincy Over Nightclub Controversy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Selection Makes Headlines

It was not only Shreyas Iyer's appointment as India's T20 captain that grabbed attention, but also the selection of 15-year old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

He has had two explosive IPL seasons, and a remarkable run for India's junior teams over the last year. Needless to say, fans and the team will expect fireworks from him as he debuts for the senior team.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as India's new T20 captain?

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as India's T20 captain. He replaced Suryakumar Yadav in this role, sparking a new era for the Men in Blue.

When will Shreyas Iyer make his debut as India's T20 captain?

Shreyas Iyer's first outing as captain will be later this month, on June 26. India will kick-off their two-match T20I series against Ireland on that date.

What was Shreyas Iyer's reaction to his captaincy appointment?

Iyer stated he doesn't have to change his personality for the role. He emphasized staying the same person and not trying to be someone else or under someone's shadow.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is his selection notable?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old batting sensation, was selected for the senior team. He impressed with two explosive IPL seasons and a strong performance for India's junior teams.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer India T20 IND VS ENG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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