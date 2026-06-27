Shreyas Iyer Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Record On Captaincy Debut

Shreyas Iyer’s tenure as India’s full-time T20 International captain began on a thoroughly disappointing note. In a historic turn of events at Stormont, a disciplined Ireland squad registered their first-ever international victory over India, securing a comprehensive 34-run win in the series opener.

While the loss shook the newly crowned T20 World Champions, it also left Iyer holding a piece of history he would rather forget. The right-handed batter became only the fourth Indian skipper to suffer a defeat in his T20I captaincy debut, finding his name alongside some of the biggest icons in Indian cricket.

Entering an Unwanted Captaincy Bracket

Most Indian leaders have historically enjoyed a victorious initiation when handed the reins in the shortest format. Iconic stalwarts like Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and even Iyer’s immediate predecessor Suryakumar Yadav all began their T20I captaincy tenures with a win.

However, the setback in Belfast means Iyer has entered an exclusive, unwanted statistical club:

Indian Skippers to Lose Their T20I Captaincy Debut:

1. Virat Kohli

2. Rishabh Pant

3. Shubman Gill

4. Shreyas Iyer (Newest entrant)

The defeat comes despite the selectors banking heavily on Iyer's extensive baseline experience. At 31 years of age, he entered the role as the third-oldest Indian debutant skipper - trailing only Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Furthermore, Iyer possessed a record-breaking 114 T20I appearances under his belt before walking out for the toss, comfortably eclipsing Rohit Sharma’s previous milestone of 80 matches played prior to full-time captaincy.

Match Summary: A Middle-Order Collapse

The historic clash saw Ireland recover remarkably well after an unstable start. Led by a resilient half-century from captain Lorcan Tucker and a fiery 49 from Gareth Delany, the hosts posted a highly competitive 182/9. While Harshit Rana impressed with a clinical 3/24 spell, India's bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs during the middle overs.

India's chase initially looked explosive, with opener Abhishek Sharma blasting a rapid 49 off just 20 deliveries. However, his dismissal triggered a catastrophic structural collapse.

Ireland's debutants, Matt Hollard and Jai Moondra, bowled with superb accuracy, dismantling India's middle order. From a comfortable 80/3, the visitors collapsed dramatically to fold for 148 in 18.5 overs.