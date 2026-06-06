Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: Wins, Losses & Titles Before India T20 Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer assumes India's T20 captaincy, replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

Iyer boasts strong franchise captaincy, leading teams to IPL finals.

His impressive IPL record includes securing one title victory.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ushered in a new era in the national T20 setup, with Shreyas Iyer appointed captain following a major leadership shake-up. Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to their third ICC T20 World Cup title, has been removed from both the captaincy role and the squad. Iyer is now set to begin his tenure at the helm during India's upcoming tour of Ireland later this month. While this marks the first time Iyer has been entrusted with leading India at the senior international level, he arrives with a strong leadership resume.

The Mumbai batsman has established himself as one of the most successful captains in franchise cricket in recent years, earning widespread praise for his tactical acumen and ability to guide teams deep into tournaments.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record Explored

Shreyas Iyer has led Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the IPL thus far, having played 101 games as captain across these franchises.

Wins - 57

Losses - 41

Winning% - 58

Going by these statistics, Iyer boasts a pretty decent record. Apart from numbers, he is also the only captain to have led DC to their only IPL final, and also led Punjab Kings to their first title clash since 2014.

While both of these matches ended in defeat for him, Iyer was able to lift the title with KKR, their first since 2014.

Interestingly, Gautam Gambhir, current India head coach, was Kolkata's mentor at the time, so this partnership could once again produce good results, this time for the Men in Blue.

Check Out: BCCI Urged To Avoid Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain: 'Wasn't Even On The Team'

India T20 Squads For Ireland, England Tours

IND vs IRE T20Is - Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shiuvam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana

IND vs ENG T20Is - Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shiuvam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Shreyas Iyer will also lead India in the Asian Games.