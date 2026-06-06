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HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: Wins, Losses & Titles Before India T20 Role

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: Wins, Losses & Titles Before India T20 Role

BCCI has named Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20 captain. Here's a look at his leadership record ahead of the Men in Blue's Ireland and England tours.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer assumes India's T20 captaincy, replacing Suryakumar Yadav.
  • Iyer boasts strong franchise captaincy, leading teams to IPL finals.
  • His impressive IPL record includes securing one title victory.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ushered in a new era in the national T20 setup, with Shreyas Iyer appointed captain following a major leadership shake-up. Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to their third ICC T20 World Cup title, has been removed from both the captaincy role and the squad. Iyer is now set to begin his tenure at the helm during India's upcoming tour of Ireland later this month. While this marks the first time Iyer has been entrusted with leading India at the senior international level, he arrives with a strong leadership resume.

The Mumbai batsman has established himself as one of the most successful captains in franchise cricket in recent years, earning widespread praise for his tactical acumen and ability to guide teams deep into tournaments.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record Explored

Shreyas Iyer has led Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the IPL thus far, having played 101 games as captain across these franchises.

Wins - 57

Losses - 41

Winning% - 58

Going by these statistics, Iyer boasts a pretty decent record. Apart from numbers, he is also the only captain to have led DC to their only IPL final, and also led Punjab Kings to their first title clash since 2014.

While both of these matches ended in defeat for him, Iyer was able to lift the title with KKR, their first since 2014. 

Interestingly, Gautam Gambhir, current India head coach, was Kolkata's mentor at the time, so this partnership could once again produce good results, this time for the Men in Blue. 

Check Out: BCCI Urged To Avoid Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain: 'Wasn't Even On The Team'

India T20 Squads For Ireland, England Tours

IND vs IRE T20Is - Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shiuvam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana

IND vs ENG T20Is - Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shiuvam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Shreyas Iyer will also lead India in the Asian Games.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new captain for India's national T20 team?

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the new captain for India's national T20 setup. He replaces Suryakumar Yadav, who was removed from both the captaincy and the squad.

When will Shreyas Iyer begin his tenure as India's T20 captain?

Shreyas Iyer will begin his tenure as captain during India's upcoming tour of Ireland later this month. This marks his first time leading India at the senior international level.

What is Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in the IPL?

In the IPL, Shreyas Iyer has captained 101 games across three franchises, with 57 wins and 41 losses, resulting in a 58% winning percentage. He has led teams to finals and won a title with KKR.

Will Shreyas Iyer lead India in any other upcoming tournaments?

Yes, in addition to the T20I tours against Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer will also lead India in the Asian Games.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IPL IND VS ENG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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