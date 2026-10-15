Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence After T20I Defeat, Highlights Players' Mistakes

West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I, leaving the five-match series level at 2-2. Chasing a massive target of 248 in Hyderabad, India managed 223 before being bowled out. Following the defeat, captain Shreyas Iyer identified the bowling performance as a major reason behind the team's loss. The series decider will be played in Bengaluru on October 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Iyer felt India's bowlers failed to execute their plans, particularly when it came to maintaining the right line and length. He also explained that chasing a target close to 250 requires a specific approach from the batting side. Despite efforts from Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy to keep India in the contest, the team continued to lose wickets at crucial moments.

Shreyas Iyer Blames Bowling Performance

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Iyer said India's bowling display had put the team on the back foot. He acknowledged that the batters approached the chase positively but felt the bowlers had not delivered according to plan.

"The defeat was set up by our bowling. I don't think we executed the right line and length. When you are chasing a target of 250, you have to play in a certain way. I was happy with our approach during the chase, but unfortunately, we couldn't execute our plans with the ball," Iyer said.

India's bowlers struggled to contain the West Indies batters, who consistently found the boundary. Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh conceded a combined 104 runs in their eight overs. Naman Dhir gave away 19 runs in his only over, while Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy also proved expensive.

The collective bowling performance left India with a daunting chase, and Iyer's post-match comments placed the spotlight on the team's inability to restrict the opposition.

Shamar Springer's 18th Over Changes Game

India had made a promising start to the chase, crossing the 100-run mark by the ninth over. By the end of 17 overs, the team had reached 200, with Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease. India required 48 runs from the final three overs to pull off the chase.

However, Shamar Springer delivered a crucial 18th over, conceding just five runs and shifting the pressure firmly onto the Indian batters.

The squeeze continued in the 19th over, when India lost Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel and Prince Yadav. The cluster of wickets severely damaged India's chances, leaving the team unable to recover in the final stages of the innings.

Those two overs proved decisive as West Indies successfully defended their total and forced the series into a winner-takes-all final match.

India vs West Indies Series Tied 2-2

With the fourth T20I victory, West Indies levelled the five-match series at 2-2. India had won the matches in Lucknow and Indore, but the visitors responded with victories in Ranchi and Hyderabad.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the fifth and final T20I, scheduled for October 17 at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The winner of the contest will claim the series.