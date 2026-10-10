Shreyas Iyer Blames Two Factors As India Fail To Defend 250 Against West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Indies chased 250, levelling the T20I series 1-1.

Captain Iyer cited dew, flat pitch for difficult 249 defense.

Hope's century, Rutherford's 84 powered West Indies' successful chase.

India captain Shreyas Iyer has highlighted the influence of dew and the batting-friendly surface in Ranchi after West Indies pulled off a remarkable chase of 250 in the second T20I on Friday. Despite India putting up a massive 249/5, Shai Hope’s unbeaten century powered the visitors to victory with nine balls remaining, levelling the five-match series. Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer said the conditions made defending the total particularly challenging.

Iyer Highlights Dew & Little Room For Error

After the match, Shreyas Iyer explained that the combination of dew and the pitch left India with very little margin for error against an aggressive batting line-up.

"You cannot put a number to it because when the dew factor comes in, it becomes difficult. Even 249 was chased down with almost two overs to spare. The margin of error on this wicket was very minor. It was going into the stands if you just missed it by a mark,"

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The chase demonstrated how difficult it was for the bowlers to contain the opposition once the visitors gained momentum.

Hope’s innings, supported by Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 84 off 37 balls, transformed a daunting target into a successful pursuit.

Iyer Praises West Indies’ Batting Display

Rather than singling out individual Indian players after the loss, Iyer acknowledged the quality of West Indies’ performance.

The crucial partnership between Hope and Rutherford shifted the balance of the contest, allowing the visitors to accelerate through the middle and death overs.

"They batted amazingly, kudos to them. Both were phenomenal in their departments. This is what we look forward to from Sanju and Abhishek and also Mayank. The momentum shifted towards them after that partnership,"

Iyer also expressed confidence in the contributions of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, while mentioning Mayank Yadav.

India’s formidable total had featured explosive batting, but Hope and Rutherford ultimately ensured the hosts’ efforts were not enough.

With the series now level at 1-1, India will look to address their bowling execution as the contest moves into the next match.