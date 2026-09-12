IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'He Has Got A Very Aggressive Mindset': Shreyas Iyer’s Big Take On Gautam Gambhir

'He Has Got A Very Aggressive Mindset': Shreyas Iyer’s Big Take On Gautam Gambhir

Shreyas Iyer hopes his strong bond with head coach Gautam Gambhir will foster better communication and an aggressive mindset in India’s T20I setup.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Captain Iyer values coach Gambhir's aggressive, clear communication.
  • Iyer stresses present focus for Afghanistan T20I series.
  • Iyer eager for Asian Games debut, leading gold defense.

New Delhi: India captain Shreyas Iyer said he hopes his strong working relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir will drive clear communication and an aggressive approach in the shortest format in the coming times, starting with Sunday's T20I match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Having previously won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title together as captain-mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, Iyer highlighted the head coach's aggressive mentality and individual player management as key factors in establishing clarity within the squad.

The duo didn’t get a great start as India lost series in Ireland and England, before Iyer got a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in July, with CoE head of cricket VVS Laxman being the stand-in head coach.

"I feel that he has got a very aggressive mindset. He is someone who is always looking to win when he steps onto the field. He wants every individual to perform, which is pretty much given as a coach. So, he builds a lot of trust and confidence amongst the team, and every player knows what their role and clarity is.

"So, I think all these alignments are very much important when it comes to coaching skills, and he has got an amazing one-on-one player management approach. So, that is essential going forward in the tournament when you have that kind of relationship with every player because all of us are different in our own ways and you need to understand a certain player."

"Both of us, Gauti bhai and I, have been in this scenario where we need to know the players and how they can deliver for the team. The more matches we win, the more we would be getting to know each other closely. I have worked with him in the past in KKR. So, I definitely know how his mind works and how his approach is going to be," said Iyer in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Looking at the immediate challenge posed by Afghanistan, who have a host of players well-aware of the Indian conditions due to playing in the IPL, Iyer stressed the importance of taking one step at a time to build momentum.

"See, we will go game by game. We don't have to think too much about the future. We are thinking about the first game. We know that Afghanistan is a nice team, and our preparation has also been promising for the last couple of days. Players are in great shape and mindset.

"So, we have to stay in the present and see to it that we deliver when the time comes. Leading up to the Asian Games, we have got a great opportunity to play against a very quality side. So, looking for a great competition and yes, fingers crossed. We will deliver to the best of our abilities."

Iyer also expressed enthusiasm for participating in his first Asian Games, where he will lead India’s gold medal defence, and interact with athletes across different sports disciplines. "It is definitely an exciting time for me and also for the team because it is going to be my first time, and there are a couple of players who have already been in the last Asian Games.

“So, an exciting time. The first match we are going to play is against Japan. So, that is going to be a historic one, and I will be sharing a relationship with the hockey players and other Olympic players and athletes who will be there along with us.

"Definitely would be a great interaction, and I would be eagerly waiting to go there and interact with them and know what their mindset is. Probably go to one of the games and cheer for them as well. So, yes, we are going as a whole nation and then definitely we want to see to it that we come back triumphant," he concluded.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shreyas Iyer's view on his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir?

Iyer believes their strong relationship, built on shared IPL success, will foster clear communication and an aggressive approach. He values Gambhir's aggressive mindset and individual player management skills.

How does Shreyas Iyer describe Gautam Gambhir's coaching style?

Iyer says Gambhir has a very aggressive, winning mindset. He builds trust, ensures role clarity for each player, and employs an effective one-on-one player management approach.

What is India's strategy for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan?

India will approach the Afghanistan series game by game, focusing on the present. Iyer acknowledges Afghanistan as a quality team with IPL-experienced players and expects a competitive series.

What are Shreyas Iyer's thoughts on leading India in the Asian Games?

Iyer is excited for his first Asian Games, where he will lead India's gold medal defense. He looks forward to interacting with athletes from various sports and cheering them on.

What were India's recent T20I series results under Shreyas Iyer?

India recently lost T20I series in Ireland and England. However, Iyer then led the team to a 3-0 victory against Zimbabwe in July, with VVS Laxman as stand-in coach.

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Asian Games Shreyas Iyer INdia Vs AFghanistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WTC Points Table Updated After England’s 3-0 Test Sweep Over Pakistan
WTC Points Table Updated After England’s 3-0 Test Sweep Over Pakistan
Cricket
WATCH: Pakistan's Celebrations Cut Short! Joe Root Survives After Delivery Is Declared Illegal
WATCH: Pakistan's Celebrations Cut Short! Joe Root Survives After Delivery Is Declared Illegal
Cricket
'He's Going To Explode': Dale Steyn Backs This India Star To Surpass Kohli & Tendulkar
'He's Going To Explode': Dale Steyn Backs This India Star To Surpass Kohli & Tendulkar
Cricket
Pakistan Legend Hits Out At PSL, Points To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Ideal Example
Pakistan Legend Hits Out At PSL, Points To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Ideal Example
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget