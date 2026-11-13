Shreyas Iyer Ahead Of Dhoni, Sehwag & Hardik Pandya In Unique India ODI Captaincy Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer named India's 29th ODI captain.

Iyer captains after regular skipper Shubman Gill rests.

He received captaincy after playing 85 One-Day Internationals.

Shreyas Iyer has entered a new chapter in his international career after being handed the India captaincy for the fourth ODI against New Zealand on Friday, November 13. The appointment makes him the 29th player to lead India in the 50over format and marks his first stint as the team's ODI skipper. Iyer reached the milestone after featuring in 85 ODIs for India. However, he is far from the only Indian cricketer who had to wait for a significant number of appearances before getting the leadership opportunity.

Anil Kumble Holds The Record, Rohit Sharma Second

Several celebrated names had already built lengthy ODI careers before being entrusted with the captaincy.

Rohit Sharma was appointed skipper after 171 appearances, while Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid had played 142 and 138 matches, respectively.

Here is the list of Indian players who featured in the most ODIs before captaining the team for the first time:

Anil Kumble: 217 ODIs

Rohit Sharma: 171 ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan: 142 ODIs

Rahul Dravid: 138 ODIs

Ajay Jadeja: 129 ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar: 119 ODIs

Sourav Ganguly: 111 ODIs

K Srikkanth: 111 ODIs

Virat Kohli: 104 ODIs

Gautam Gambhir: 100 ODIs

D Vengsarkar: 98 ODIs

M Azharuddin: 98 ODIs

Suresh Raina: 90 ODIs

Shreyas Iyer*: 85 ODIs

MS Dhoni: 81 ODIs

Ravi Shastri: 75 ODIs

Hardik Pandya: 71 ODIs

Virender Sehwag: 70 ODIs

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Why Is Shreyas Iyer Leading India Instead Of Shubman Gill?

Shreyas Iyer's elevation comes as regular ODI captain Shubman Gill sits out the final two matches of the New Zealand series.

India play the fifth ODI on November 15, before beginning their Test assignment on November 19.

With Gill also leading India in Tests, the short turnaround between the two formats has prompted the team management to rest him and some other Test regulars from the remaining ODIs.

Iyer has consequently been given the opportunity to lead the side.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Story Of The Match So Far

New Zealand got the opportunity to bat first in this ODI, and they went on to post a 333 runs on the board.

As of this writing, India's chase seems to be on a troublesome note with five runs on the board and three batsmen already back in the dressing room, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.