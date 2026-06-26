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English NewsSportsCricketShreyas Iyer After Disastrous Loss On Captaincy Debut: 'You Can't Just Turn Up And Win'

Shreyas Iyer After Disastrous Loss On Captaincy Debut: 'You Can't Just Turn Up And Win'

Shreyas Iyer On India's Loss To Ireland: Newly appointed India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer did not mince his words, attacking the squad's mental complacency following an embarrassing 34-run defeat to Ireland.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India suffered 34-run defeat in first Ireland T20.
  • Captain Shreyas Iyer urged team for focus, hard work.
  • Ireland set 183; India collapsed after Abhishek Sharma's fifty.

Shreyas Iyer On India's Loss To Ireland: The Shreyas Iyer captaincy era began with a disappointing 34-run defeat as India lost the opening T20 international against Ireland in Belfast on Friday. The visitors failed to chase a target of 183, leaving much to be desired as the reigning T20 World Cup champions suffered a shock defeat in the series opener.

A Straightforward Assessment Regarding Match Focus

Following the setback against Ireland, Shreyas refused to offer excuses and spoke with sharp words regarding the poor display from his team. The skipper demands a major turnaround before entering the final fixture.

The captain disappointed with the bat, lasting just 7 balls in the middle and scoring 3 runs. The touring side, who left out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were eventually bowled out for 148 runs.

He emphasized the core requirements of international cricket, warning that victories require immense work and complete focus. Teams must stay grounded rather than relying on reputation during critical match phases.

"You can't take anything for granted. You can't just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you're in that moment when I mentioned earlier that you've got to stay in the present and see to it that if you've got that opportunity to squeeze the opponent, we've got to do that," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.

The skipper highlighted that international teams must capitalise on opposing strategies whenever a window of opportunity presents itself.

"Never take any moment or situation lightly," he added.

Positive Notes and Tactical Execution Lessons

However, the Indian captain also stated it was a great start for him as the leader. He believes the squad will learn valuable lessons from this challenging experience on foreign soil.

He praised the early intensity of his bowling unit before execution errors allowed Ireland to recover. The hosts capitalised on shorter boundary dimensions to post a highly competitive total of 182-9.

Local skipper Lorcan Tucker scored a solid half-century, while Gareth Delany contributed a useful 49 runs. Harshit Rana remained the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 3-24 in his 4 overs.

"Initially the bowlers were bowling venom. They got lethal, and they got a couple of wickets as well. So we got a tremendous start but in between we lost execution. We made them hit straight down the ground, where we know that the dimensions are pretty small. But then yeah, there were a few other bowlers when we had to shut down the over, they were brilliant as well," said Shreyas.

India started poorly as Sanju Samson fell early, but Abhishek Sharma revived the chase with a 19-ball fifty. His dismissal triggered a cluster of wickets that derailed the entire response.

Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana tried their best to salvage the chase, but India fell short. Ireland now holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"So I thought 140 would have been an amazing score considering the start that we got to chase. But nonetheless, it's a great experience over here. We got to play on these conditions, got a fair idea about the wicket and yeah, great start as a captain," he added.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of India's opening T20 against Ireland?

India lost their opening T20 international against Ireland by 34 runs, failing to chase a target of 183. This was a disappointing start for captain Shreyas Iyer.

What was Shreyas Iyer's assessment of the team's performance?

Shreyas Iyer attributed the loss to a lack of focus, stating teams must work hard and not take anything for granted. He stressed the importance of capitalizing on opportunities.

Who were the key performers in the match?

Harshit Rana was India's best bowler with 3-24, and Abhishek Sharma scored a quick fifty. For Ireland, Lorcan Tucker scored a half-century and Gareth Delany added 49 runs.

How did Shreyas Iyer view his start as captain despite the loss?

Despite the defeat, Shreyas Iyer viewed it as a great start for him as a leader. He believes the team will learn valuable lessons from this challenging experience.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
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India Vs Ireland Highlights India Tour Of Ireland Shreyas Iyer Post Match Presentation Shreyas Iyer Slams Team
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