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English NewsSportsCricketShreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan & Co Explore Japan Ahead Of Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan & Co Explore Japan Ahead Of Asian Games

Indian cricketers are enjoying their time in Japan after beating the hosts in the Suzuki Cup T20, with Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma and others exploring the country.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • After winning Suzuki Cup, Indian cricketers explored Japan.
  • Shreyas Iyer, others, shared glimpses of their downtime.
  • Players enjoying break before Asian Games campaign begins.

Indian cricket stars are making the most of their stay in Japan before the real business begins at the Asian Games 2026. Following their victory over Japan in the one-off Suzuki Cup T20I on September 22, several members of the Indian squad took some time away from the cricket field to explore their surroundings and soak in the local atmosphere. Images shared on social media by the players offered fans a glimpse of their downtime, with Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma and several others enjoying the land of the rising sun.

India Stars Enjoy A Day Out In Japan

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer was seen exploring the streets alongside Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar.

The trio appeared relaxed as they spent time together away from the team’s cricketing commitments.

Read More: Virat Kohli Spotted With Rs 2 Crore Watch? India Star Arrives In Kerala For West Indies Series

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, shared pictures from a restaurant, giving fans a glimpse of their time off during the tour.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

India had defeated the hosts in the Suzuki Cup T20, but the squad’s main objective remains the Asian Games campaign, which is yet to begin.

Strong India Squad Ready For Asian Games

The Indian contingent features a mix of established international stars and some of the most exciting young talent in the country.

Iyer leads a group that includes Abhishek, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The pace department is further strengthened by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, while Ravi Bishnoi provides another specialist spin option.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the squad, adding another layer of excitement to India’s campaign.

For now, however, the players appear to be enjoying the quieter side of their Japan trip. With the Asian Games still ahead, the team has a brief opportunity to experience the country before the focus shifts firmly back to competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian cricket stars in Japan?

Indian cricket stars are in Japan for the Asian Games campaign, which is yet to begin. They recently played and won the Suzuki Cup T20I against Japan.

What did the Indian cricketers do during their downtime in Japan?

After winning the Suzuki Cup T20I, several players explored Japan. Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Washington Sundar explored streets, while Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan visited a restaurant.

What is the Indian cricket squad's main goal in Japan?

The Indian squad's main objective in Japan is their Asian Games campaign. They are currently utilizing some downtime before the competition begins.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer
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