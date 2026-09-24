Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan & Co Explore Japan Ahead Of Asian Games

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom After winning Suzuki Cup, Indian cricketers explored Japan.

Shreyas Iyer, others, shared glimpses of their downtime.

Players enjoying break before Asian Games campaign begins.

Indian cricket stars are making the most of their stay in Japan before the real business begins at the Asian Games 2026. Following their victory over Japan in the one-off Suzuki Cup T20I on September 22, several members of the Indian squad took some time away from the cricket field to explore their surroundings and soak in the local atmosphere. Images shared on social media by the players offered fans a glimpse of their downtime, with Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma and several others enjoying the land of the rising sun.

India Stars Enjoy A Day Out In Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer was seen exploring the streets alongside Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar.

The trio appeared relaxed as they spent time together away from the team’s cricketing commitments.

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Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, shared pictures from a restaurant, giving fans a glimpse of their time off during the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

India had defeated the hosts in the Suzuki Cup T20, but the squad’s main objective remains the Asian Games campaign, which is yet to begin.

Strong India Squad Ready For Asian Games

The Indian contingent features a mix of established international stars and some of the most exciting young talent in the country.

Iyer leads a group that includes Abhishek, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The pace department is further strengthened by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, while Ravi Bishnoi provides another specialist spin option.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the squad, adding another layer of excitement to India’s campaign.

For now, however, the players appear to be enjoying the quieter side of their Japan trip. With the Asian Games still ahead, the team has a brief opportunity to experience the country before the focus shifts firmly back to competition.