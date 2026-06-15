Shreyanka Patil Injured During Ind Vs Pak, Stuns Fans With Flying Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patil overcame injury, depression, almost quitting cricket.

India Women spinner Shreyanka Patil had a scary moment during India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan Women in Birmingham on Sunday (June 14). While India registered a dominant 64-run win over Pakistan, Shreyanka briefly left everyone worried after she was hit badly while trying to collect a throw during Pakistan’s chase.

Shreyanka Patil Suffers Painful Blow

The incident took place during the 11th over of Pakistan’s innings while chasing 171 runs.

Pakistan batter Natalia Pervaiz played a sweep shot towards deep midwicket and completed a single. The throw was sent back towards the bowler’s end, where Shreyanka Patil was waiting to stop the ball.

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However, the bounce turned awkward and completely surprised the spinner. The ball suddenly rose and hit her hard, leaving her in visible discomfort. The medical team immediately rushed onto the field to check on her.

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Thankfully, the injury was not serious, as Shreyanka soon got back on her feet and continued playing after receiving treatment from the physio.

Shreyanka’s Stunning Catch Leaves Fans Impressed

Even though Shreyanka could not pick up a wicket, she played an important role with both ball and fielding.

The spinner bowled three economical overs, giving away just 17 runs and keeping pressure on the Pakistan batters.

However, her biggest moment came in the field.

Pakistan batter Rameen Shamim attempted an attacking shot, but Shreyanka reacted brilliantly. The youngster stretched full-length and completed a stunning diving catch to dismiss Rameen for just four runs, triggering another collapse in Pakistan’s innings.

Shreyanka Opens Up On Her Tough Phase

Meanwhile, Shreyanka recently revealed how difficult things became for her after spending nearly 14 months away from cricket because of injuries during 2024-25.

The setback forced her to miss the 2025 ODI World Cup, and the spinner admitted that she even thought about leaving cricket during that period.

Speaking to JioStar, Shreyanka said, “I'd be lying if I said I wasn't depressed or that I didn't think about giving up cricket. That's how I felt initially during the injury phase. But there was a voice inside me saying, 'No matter what, I love playing this sport.' I'm here only because I love playing it. 'So, I couldn't give up on something I love doing.”

She further added, “I kept my head high, my dad kept talking to me, and my family supported me throughout. The atmosphere around me and the strong support system I had - I was always surrounded by great people. That kept me going. I love being back on the field now, and I won't let that feeling go.”