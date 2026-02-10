Shock For Sri Lanka! Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The co-hosts, Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has been rocked by a devastating setback, as legendary leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss rest of the tournament.

Despite a stellar 3/25 performance in the opening win against Ireland, the Lankans’ primary match-winner aggravated a chronic hamstring injury that has plagued his career for years. With two major surgeries already in his medical history, including a Grade 3 tear that cost him the 2023 ODI World Cup- this latest flare-up in Colombo appears to be the final blow for his home-soil dreams.

Reports suggest that Sri Lanka is now expected to activate a replacement request with the ICC, with all-rounder Dushan Hemantha the frontrunner to step into the massive void left by Wanindu Hasaranga.

A Spearhead Broken

The "Lankan Lions" entered this tournament as dark horses, relying heavily on a bowling attack built around Hasaranga's mystery and aggression. While he looked every bit the world-class operator during his dismissal of Harry Tector and Mark Adair, the underlying physical strain was evident to everyone at the ground.

Hasaranga was seen repeatedly stretching his hamstring, the same muscle that required specialist surgery in Singapore just last month, before finally succumbing to the pain.

A Career Plagued by Muscle Tears

Since 2023, Hasaranga’s journey has been a relentless battle against his own body. After missing the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup due to a Grade 3 tear, his 2024 season was hampered by chronic heel pain. This latest surgery in late January 2026 was supposed to be the "minor fix" that allowed him to lead Sri Lanka at home.

Instead, the intensity of World Cup cricket has proved too much for the scarred tissue, leaving the island nation without its most potent weapon.

Activating the Replacement

Under ICC regulations, a player can be replaced mid-tournament if a medical panel confirms an injury that precludes further participation. All-rounder Dushan Hemantha is already being prepped to join the main squad. While Hemantha offers utility, replacing a player of Hasaranga's caliber is a tall order for any team, especially one hoping to lift the trophy in front of their home crowd.