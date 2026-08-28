Shoaib Malik Isn't The Only One: Pakistani Cricketers With Indian Connections

Cross-border cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always generated high intensity, but off the field, several cricketing bonds have bridged the geopolitical divide. While the marriage of former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza dominated global headlines for years, several other Pakistani cricketers have also tied the knot with Indian women across different generations.

Here is a look at the prominent Pakistani cricketers who found their life partners in India.

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luthra

Known as the "Asian Bradman" for his elegant strokeplay and prolific run-scoring, legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas married Indian national Rita Luthra in 1988.

How They Met: The two first met in the 1980s in the United Kingdom, where Zaheer was playing county cricket for Gloucestershire and Rita was studying interior design.

Life After Marriage: Post-marriage, Rita converted to Islam and took the name Samina Abbas. The couple settled in Karachi, where Samina established a successful interior design practice.

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Former Pakistan opening batsman Mohsin Khan’s high-profile marriage to Bollywood star Reena Roy became one of the biggest pop-culture events of the 1980s.

Crossing Over to Cinema: At the height of his cricketing career in 1983, Mohsin married Reena Roy and subsequently paused his cricket career to pursue acting in Hindi cinema, starring in several Bollywood films.

Separation: The couple had a daughter together named Jannat (later renamed Sanam). Although they eventually divorced in the 1990s and Reena Roy returned to Mumbai with their daughter, their cross-border romance remains one of the most widely recalled sports-entertainment stories.

Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo

In August 2019, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali married Samiya Arzoo, a flight engineer hailing from Haryana's Mewat district, in a grand ceremony held in Dubai.

Professional Background: Samiya worked as a structural engineer for Emirates Airlines in Dubai, where the couple initially met through mutual acquaintances.

Modern Cross-Border Union: The wedding drew widespread media coverage in both nations, showcasing a modern continuation of cross-border matrimonial ties between cricket and non-sports backgrounds.