Shoaib Akhtar To Become Pakistan's Chief Selector? Former Pacer Breaks Silence

Is Shoaib Akhtar set to become the next chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team? Speculation about the former fast bowler taking up a key role with the Pakistan Cricket Board has recently gained traction on social media. Reports also claimed that Akhtar had met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, further fuelling suggestions that he could be offered a position on the selection committee or coaching staff.

However, the former Pakistan speedster has now addressed the speculation and categorically denied having any plans to join PCB.

Akhtar’s name began featuring prominently in discussions about Pakistan cricket following the team’s 3-0 Test series loss in England. The former pacer, popularly known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, has made it clear that he is not interested in taking up a position with the board.

Shoaib Akhtar Follows His Mother’s Advice

During an appearance on a Pakistani television channel, Akhtar was reminded of his mother’s previous advice to stay away from the PCB and Pakistani politics.

The former fast bowler said he intends to follow that advice and dismissed the reports linking him to the chief selector’s position.

“There is no such thing, and whatever is being said is merely a rumour. I will stick to my mother’s advice. There is no truth to these rumours, and I have no intention or interest in joining the PCB,” Akhtar said.

He also directly addressed reports suggesting that he was about to take charge as Pakistan’s chief selector.

“I have heard talk that I am about to accept the role of chief selector. These are all lies; there is no truth to these claims. I wish for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he added.

What About His Reported Meeting With Mohsin Naqvi?

Speculation surrounding Akhtar intensified after reports claimed that he had met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. However, Akhtar has also rejected the rumours surrounding the alleged meeting.

While he remains keen to contribute to the development of Pakistan cricket, the former pacer indicated that he does not necessarily need to join the PCB to do so.

Akhtar retired from international cricket in 2011 after an illustrious career with Pakistan. He played 224 international matches and claimed 444 wickets across formats. He also remains the holder of the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket.