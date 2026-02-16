WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026's latest encounter once again saw Pakistan being handed a beating by the Indian cricket team.

Despite winning the toss and playing in conditions that favoured their bowlers, Pakistan failed to restrict India behind a competitive total, and then largely failed to chase it down.

Following this defeat, former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar expressed his frustrations while appearing on ABP News and slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi.

Shoaib Akhtar Goes After PCB Chief

Shoaib Akhtar, while appearing on an Indian TV channel, shattered the barriers of fear.



He said that incompetent and ignorant people like Mohsin Naqvi have brought destruction to all of Pakistan’s institutions. pic.twitter.com/VgbUlVai7e — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) February 16, 2026

Here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about Mohsin Naqvi (translated in English):

"If you make me the chairman of a channel, how would I know how to run it? Now there’s a person who doesn’t know, and he is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. So what can be done now? How will the team function like this?"

"Do you know what the biggest crime in the world is? Giving a big job to an incompetent person," he added.

Pakistan has now lost to India on eight occasions in the ICC T20 World Cup while only managing to win once, which was back in 2021.

Since then they have lost 3 T20 World Cup matches and one ODI World Cup match against the Men in Blue, and are now in a somewhat tricky spot regarding their qualification to this tournament's next stage.

India, on the other hand, have comfortably made it through to the T20 World Cup 2026's Super 8s round with one fixture remaining, which is against Netherlands.

