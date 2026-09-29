Shoaib Akhtar Set For Major PCB Role After Meeting Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar could be handed a big role in Pakistan Cricket Board as the board prepares to overhaul its cricketing setup following a disappointing tour of England.

According to PTI, Shoaib, who is based in Islamabad, met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week. The two reportedly held detailed discussions about the state of Pakistan cricket and possible ways to improve the team's performances.

The relationship between Shoaib and Naqvi has also reportedly strengthened in recent months. When Shoaib's elder brother passed away a few weeks ago, Naqvi stayed in touch with the former pacer and offered him support during the difficult period. The gesture is said to have made a positive impression on Shoaib, who has previously been openly critical of the PCB and Pakistan cricket through his media appearances.

As per PTI, Naqvi has also discussed his plans for Pakistan cricket with Shoaib and invited him to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as well as the team's training camps.

"Shoaib is in line for a major posting, but when he met the Chairman, he also put forward his own ideas and conditions about how he feels Pakistan cricket can move forward," the report said.

PCB Considering Foreign Coaches And Consultants

Shoaib Akhtar is not the only name being considered as PCB looks to restructure its cricketing operations. The board is also reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in overseas coaches and consultants for the national teams.

The move comes after the departures of senior fielding coach Shane McDermott and batting coach Ashley Noffke. PCB is also considering appointing a permanent long-term head coach for the Pakistan women's team, which has struggled for consistent results.

PCB is reportedly working on a broader plan for the future and that changes to Pakistan's cricketing think tank are expected soon. Naqvi is understood to have made it clear that he wants improved performances from the men's national team, women's team, Shaheens and junior sides.

Pakistan End England Tour With Historic Test Setback

Pakistan's recent Test campaign in England has added urgency to the PCB's plans. The team suffered a 0-3 defeat in the series, marking Pakistan's first-ever clean sweep in a Test series on English soil.