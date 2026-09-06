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English NewsSportsCricket'Careers To Be Saved': Shoaib Akhtar Sends Strong Warning To PCB Amid Pakistan Shake-Up

'Careers To Be Saved': Shoaib Akhtar Sends Strong Warning To PCB Amid Pakistan Shake-Up

Shoaib Akhtar backs PCB’s rebuilding plan but warns Pakistan must protect Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf during the team’s major transition.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan cricket faces overhaul after crushing Test series defeat.
  • Akhtar believes PCB plans rebuilding with younger players.
  • Akhtar advises protecting careers of Afridi, Naseem, Rauf.

Pakistan cricket has entered another period of major transition following a crushing Test series defeat to England, and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes the Pakistan Cricket Board has already shifted its focus towards rebuilding the team for the future. Pakistan have gone 2-0 down in the three-match series, with the final Test scheduled to be played at Edgbaston. The heavy defeats have triggered sweeping changes, with the PCB making significant alterations to both the playing group and coaching setup.

Akhtar was not surprised by the board’s response and claimed the current squad had already lost the faith of the PCB.

Shoaib Akhtar Explains PCB's Rebuilding Plan

Speaking on the Outside EDGE show, Akhtar revealed what he believes is now the board’s approach as Pakistan prepare to rebuild.

"The PCB itself was very disappointed by these people, and they don’t expect anything from this Pakistan squad. The plan is to remove this squad and replace them with younger and newer blood. Players who just want to play for Pakistan."

Read More: 'Cheating But Still Losing': Al-Ittihad Takes Brutal Dig At Ronaldo After 2-1 Win

"They are looking at the future now and they are working at it in the right way,” he added.

The former pacer also singled out three high-profile quicks whose careers, according to him, must be protected during the transition.

“In this transition, I just want Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf’s careers to be saved. These guys have a lot of cricket left in them.”

'We Didn't Have The Fight In Us'

Akhtar was equally blunt when asked whether Pakistan’s current struggles had caught him off guard. Rather than expressing surprise, he questioned why the team’s recent collapse should have been unexpected.

“What is the shock there? Didn’t you expect that? We didn’t have the fight in us.”

The comments come after the PCB made sweeping changes in the aftermath of the first two Tests.

Seven players were removed from the squad, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul were also dismissed.

PCB has brought in seven replacements ahead of the Edgbaston encounter, with Mike Hesson taking charge for the final Test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pakistan cricket undergoing a major transition?

Pakistan cricket is undergoing a major transition after a crushing Test series defeat to England, going 2-0 down. This has prompted the PCB to shift its focus towards rebuilding the team for the future.

What is the PCB's strategy for the Pakistan cricket team, according to Shoaib Akhtar?

According to Shoaib Akhtar, the PCB plans to remove the current squad and replace them with younger, newer players. The board is looking towards the future and working to rebuild the team effectively.

Which players does Shoaib Akhtar believe should be protected during Pakistan's team transition?

Shoaib Akhtar wants the careers of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf to be protected during this transition. He believes these fast bowlers still have significant cricket ahead of them.

What specific changes has the PCB made to the team and coaching staff recently?

The PCB removed seven players from the squad and dismissed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul. Seven replacements were brought in, with Mike Hesson taking charge for the final Test.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan PCB Shoaib Akhtar Shaheen Afridi
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