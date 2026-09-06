'Careers To Be Saved': Shoaib Akhtar Sends Strong Warning To PCB Amid Pakistan Shake-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan cricket faces overhaul after crushing Test series defeat.

Akhtar believes PCB plans rebuilding with younger players.

Akhtar advises protecting careers of Afridi, Naseem, Rauf.

Pakistan cricket has entered another period of major transition following a crushing Test series defeat to England, and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes the Pakistan Cricket Board has already shifted its focus towards rebuilding the team for the future. Pakistan have gone 2-0 down in the three-match series, with the final Test scheduled to be played at Edgbaston. The heavy defeats have triggered sweeping changes, with the PCB making significant alterations to both the playing group and coaching setup.

Akhtar was not surprised by the board’s response and claimed the current squad had already lost the faith of the PCB.

Shoaib Akhtar Explains PCB's Rebuilding Plan

Speaking on the Outside EDGE show, Akhtar revealed what he believes is now the board’s approach as Pakistan prepare to rebuild.

"The PCB itself was very disappointed by these people, and they don’t expect anything from this Pakistan squad. The plan is to remove this squad and replace them with younger and newer blood. Players who just want to play for Pakistan."

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"They are looking at the future now and they are working at it in the right way,” he added.

The former pacer also singled out three high-profile quicks whose careers, according to him, must be protected during the transition.

“In this transition, I just want Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf’s careers to be saved. These guys have a lot of cricket left in them.”

'We Didn't Have The Fight In Us'

Akhtar was equally blunt when asked whether Pakistan’s current struggles had caught him off guard. Rather than expressing surprise, he questioned why the team’s recent collapse should have been unexpected.

“What is the shock there? Didn’t you expect that? We didn’t have the fight in us.”

The comments come after the PCB made sweeping changes in the aftermath of the first two Tests.

Seven players were removed from the squad, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul were also dismissed.

PCB has brought in seven replacements ahead of the Edgbaston encounter, with Mike Hesson taking charge for the final Test.