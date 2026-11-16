IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketShoaib Akhtar's Big Pakistan Claim After India U19 Team's On-Field Aggression

Shoaib Akhtar's Big Pakistan Claim After India U19 Team's On-Field Aggression

Akhtar asserted that Pakistan had been the stronger team throughout the tournament but failed to deliver when it mattered most.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 07:09 AM (IST)

India pulled off a sensational one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final at Al Amerat on Saturday. Chasing a challenging target of 338, the young Indian side found itself in a difficult position before Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan produced a remarkable late turnaround.

The pair added 57 runs from just 35 deliveries, taking India within touching distance of victory. Chauhan contributed 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 from 26 deliveries. Ulva eventually sealed the thrilling chase with a boundary off the final ball.

The dramatic finish sparked celebrations among the Indian players, with several members of the team giving Pakistan's players an aggressive send-off after the winning shot. The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans expressing contrasting views on the players' on-field behaviour.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has now shared his thoughts on the incident. He revealed that he maintains a good relationship with several Indian cricketers he has faced during his playing career. However, he stressed that players should remember the importance of values and mutual respect, even in the heat of an intense contest.

"We don't have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way," Akhtar said after the game.

Akhtar further asserted that Pakistan had been the stronger team throughout the tournament but failed to deliver when it mattered most.

"My message to India U19 boys: Do show the aggression. I liked it. But Pakistan was a far superior team, so much better throughout the tournament. Somehow, they couldn't handle the pressure. As always, India knows how to handle pressure in crunch moments," the former Pakistan pacer said.

"Congratulations to India. They played amazing cricket. India had the firepower, the belief and the players who could finish the game," he added.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 16 Nov 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND U19 Vs PAK U19 Shoaib Akhtar IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Iyer Ko Kis Baat Ka Ghamand?': Angry Reactions As Shreyas Appears To Ignore Virat Kohli | WATCH
'Iyer Ko Kis Baat Ka Ghamand?': Angry Reactions As Shreyas Appears To Ignore Virat Kohli
Cricket
U19 Hero Reveals The Real Reason Behind India's Fiery Celebrations After Pakistan Win
U19 Hero Reveals The Real Reason Behind India's Fiery Celebrations After Pakistan Win
Cricket
'Grit Has No Batting Order!' Gambhir's Epic Reaction After India Beat Pakistan Goes Viral
'Grit Has No Batting Order!' Gambhir's Epic Reaction After India's U19 Title Goes Viral
Cricket
IND vs NZ: India Defend 209 To Beat New Zealand By 22 Runs, Seal ODI Series 3-1
IND vs NZ: India Beat New Zealand By 22 Runs, Clinch ODI Series 3-1
Advertisement

Videos

Birsa Munda Jayanti: Congress Leaders Skip Parliament Ceremony, BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Targets Rahul Gandhi
Congress News: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Calls Rahul Gandhi a 'George Soros Puppet' Over Bharat Summit Remarks
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Faces Poster Row in Agra as SP, BSP Battle for Dalit Votes Ahead of 2027
Agra News: Akhilesh Yadav to Address SP's Dalit Conference, Party Eyes 2027 UP Elections
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspires Youth in Lucknow, Says India Is the World's Youngest Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget