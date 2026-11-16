Shoaib Akhtar's Big Pakistan Claim After India U19 Team's On-Field Aggression

India pulled off a sensational one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final at Al Amerat on Saturday. Chasing a challenging target of 338, the young Indian side found itself in a difficult position before Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan produced a remarkable late turnaround.

The pair added 57 runs from just 35 deliveries, taking India within touching distance of victory. Chauhan contributed 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 from 26 deliveries. Ulva eventually sealed the thrilling chase with a boundary off the final ball.

The dramatic finish sparked celebrations among the Indian players, with several members of the team giving Pakistan's players an aggressive send-off after the winning shot. The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans expressing contrasting views on the players' on-field behaviour.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has now shared his thoughts on the incident. He revealed that he maintains a good relationship with several Indian cricketers he has faced during his playing career. However, he stressed that players should remember the importance of values and mutual respect, even in the heat of an intense contest.

"We don't have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way," Akhtar said after the game.

Akhtar further asserted that Pakistan had been the stronger team throughout the tournament but failed to deliver when it mattered most.

"My message to India U19 boys: Do show the aggression. I liked it. But Pakistan was a far superior team, so much better throughout the tournament. Somehow, they couldn't handle the pressure. As always, India knows how to handle pressure in crunch moments," the former Pakistan pacer said.

"Congratulations to India. They played amazing cricket. India had the firepower, the belief and the players who could finish the game," he added.